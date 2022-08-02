Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit LIVE Updates: Pelosi Says Visit ‘Honours US’ Unwavering Commitment to Support Country’s Democracy’

Read more

years, said her trip “in no way” contradicted official US policy, which recognizes “one China” and has not officially recognized Taiwan as an independent state.

In the latest rhetorical salvo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday that US politicians who "play with fire" on the Taiwan issue will "come to no good end".

The United States said on Monday it would not be intimidated by what it called Chinese “sabre rattling”.

Most of Pelosi’s planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday, a person familiar with her itinerary said.

Four sources said she was scheduled on Wednesday afternoon to meet a group of activists who are outspoken about China’s human rights record.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it had no comment on reports of Pelosi’s travel plans, while her office has also kept silent.

In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line of the sensitive waterway on Tuesday morning, several Chinese warships had remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday, the source told Reuters.

The White House warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.

China has been in communication with the United States over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Stressing China’s solemn position, Chinese Foreign Minister Yi had warned that some US politicians who selfishly play with fire on the Taiwan question will become the enemies to 1.4 billion Chinese people and won’t meet with a good end, according to Chinese state media outlet Global Times.

Eight US fighter jets and five refueling planes took off from the US military base, may be going to provide parameter security for Pelosi’s plane, reported Japanese media.

Meanwhile, China has suspended imports from 35 Taiwanese exporters of biscuits and pastries since Monday, in a warning salvo to the self-governed island ahead of a potential visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi.

The website of Taiwan’s presidential office received an overseas cyber attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, Reuters reported citing a source.

Taipei’s Taoyuan Airport received 3 bomb threats that are believed to be about disrupting Pelosi’s visit, according to Taiwanese media.

China increased its military activity around Taiwan tonight ahead of the arrival of Pelosi, according to ABC.

