5G, Semiconductors and India's New Drone Policy: What PM Modi and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon Discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon on Thursday where he discussed investment opportunities in India including in 5G, the Prime Minister’s Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) scheme, the recently launched Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) as well as developments in the semiconductor supply chain in India.

Government sources said that the prime minister had a good meeting with Amon who expressed enthusiasm to work with India on ambitious digital transformation programmes. The two also discussed strategies for building the local innovation ecosystem in India.

After the meeting, Amon told the media, “It was a great meeting. We are proud of our partnership with India. We spoke on many things. We spoke on implementing 5G based tech, We spoke on semiconductors. We also spoke on creating a mobile phone-based ecosystem. It was a very productive meeting."

‘India a Big Export Market’

Sources said that Amon talked about the incredible opportunities in India, adding that India was a big market. It is being learnt that Amon said he also saw India as a big export market as it was the right time for India to not only manufacture for the Indian market but also plan to serve the need of other countries.

As Amon told the media, he expressed interest during the meeting in partnering with India to work in the field of semiconductors. The prime minister, according to government sources, has assured Qualcomm that India will proactively work on the proposals made by them.

PM Modi is said to have stressed the fact that India had the scale for ambitious projects. He said that India has prepared 5G standards and urged Qualcomm to actively participate as they did in the case of NAVIK.

The prime minister also said that since Qualcomm has trusted Indian talent already, it can now trust Indian talent and start manufacturing with the advantage the PLI scheme offers.

During the meeting, PM Modi also spoke about the new liberalised drone policy and said that Qualcomm could take part in new opportunities in the new emerging market.

