Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives in New York to Address 76th UNGA Session on Day 3; Covid, Terrorism on Agenda

The prime minister was received at the airport by India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN ambassador T S Tirumurti. Modi will address the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. The theme for this year’s General Debate is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.

As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements. Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time in the UN’s 75-year history that the high-level session had gone virtual. This year too, the option has been kept open for the world leaders to send in pre-recorded statements since the pandemic continues to rage across several nations around the world. Modi will return to India after his address to the General Assembly.

