Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: PM Modi Arrives in New York to Address 76th UNGA Session on Day 3; Covid, Terrorism on Agenda

Narendra Modi US Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the PM is the American city to voice the sentiments of the 1.3 billion Indians. India’s current membership of the UN Security Council lends even greater significance, he added.
The prime minister greeted by scores of Indians outside his hotel, who cheered for him and chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday.
"Landed in New York City. Will be addressing the UNGA at 6:30 PM (IST) on the 25th," the prime minister said in a tweet.
Pakistan Has Been Instigator of Problems in India's Neighbourhood: Shringla | Pakistan, which has been projecting itself as a facilitator, has been in many senses an instigator of some of the problems that India has been dealing with in its neighbourhood, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said. Both during the India-US bilateral meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden and the Quad summit comprising Australia, India, Japan and US, there was a clear sense of a more careful look, examination and monitoring of Pakistan's role in Afghanistan, he said, as the Indian delegation concluded its two days of hectic engagements in the city.
India to exercise its right to reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s references on Kashmir at UNGA
Modi in US: Modi Applauds Biden for Vision and Commitment to India-US Ties | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday applauded the commitment and vision shown by US President Joe Biden for India-US ties and the world at large. Seated along with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Modi told the president that in 2016 and even before that in 2014 they had an opportunity to discuss India-US relations in detail. And at that time, Mr President, you had laid out a vision for India-US relationship in great detail. And really, that was a vision that was inspirational. Today, Mr President, as President, you are making all efforts and taking initiatives to implement that vision, Modi said.
PM Narendra Modi meets people as they cheer for him & chant 'Vande Mataram' & 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' outside the hotel in New York.
Member States are aware Pakistan has established a history and policy of harbouring, aiding &actively supporting terrorists.This is a country that has been globally recognised as openly supporting, training, financing & arming terrorists as a matter of State policy, says First Secy Sneha Dubey
PM Narendra Modi arrives in New York. He is scheduled to address at the 76th session of UNGA.
Quad to Act as a 'Force for Global Good' and Ensure Peace in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from Australia and Japan on Friday attended the first in-person summit of Quad leaders hosted by US President Joe Biden and said that he firmly believed that the grouping of four democracies would act as a "force for global good" and ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world. In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence, amidst China's growing military presence in the strategic region.
PM's Five T's Formula to Enunciate Nuances of India-US Ties | Prime Minister Narendra Modi described as “outstanding" his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden who said the Indo-US relationship is destined to be “stronger, closer and tighter as the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including combating Covid-19, climate change, trade and the Indo-Pacific. Biden, who welcomed Prime Minister Modi in the Oval Office of the White House said that they are starting a new chapter in the US-India relationship.
PM Modi Holds First Bilateral Meeting with President Biden | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described as "outstanding" his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden who said the Indo-US relationship is destined to be "stronger, closer and tighter as the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including combating COVID-19, climate change, trade and the Indo-Pacific. President Biden, who welcomed Prime Minister Modi in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, said that today they are starting a new chapter in US-India relationship. Observing that he has long believed that the US, India relationship can help them solve global challenges, Biden in his opening remarks before a battery of India and American media said they are now are launching a new chapter in history of India US ties, taking on some of the toughest challenges we face together.
PM Modi Reaches New York to Address 76th UNGA Session | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached New York where he is scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which had gone virtual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House and attended his first in-person Quad summit on Friday.
The prime minister was received at the airport by India’s ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu and India’s Permanent Representative to the UN ambassador T S Tirumurti. Modi will address the General Debate of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. The theme for this year’s General Debate is Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.
As per the second provisional list of speakers for the General Assembly, about 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements. Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. Last year, world leaders had submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session in September, as heads of state and government could not physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It was the first time in the UN’s 75-year history that the high-level session had gone virtual. This year too, the option has been kept open for the world leaders to send in pre-recorded statements since the pandemic continues to rage across several nations around the world. Modi will return to India after his address to the General Assembly.
