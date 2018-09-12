GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

NASA Releases Photo of 9/11 Terror Attacks Taken From Space Station

Nearly 3,000 people died in the 2001 attacks when three airplanes were flown into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

News18.com

Updated:September 12, 2018, 3:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NASA Releases Photo of 9/11 Terror Attacks Taken From Space Station
A smoke plume rises from Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers. (Image: NASA)
Loading...
New Delhi: As Americans looked back on the September 11th attacks on Tuesday with solemn ceremonies, volunteer service and a tribute by US President Donald Trump, NASA tweeted photos taken from the International Space Station of the smoke rising from New York City, on the day World Trade Center fell.

According to a report in Fortune, NASA Astronaut Frank Culbertson, Commander of the International Space Station during this time, wrote about his experience hearing about the attacks so far from home. “It’s horrible to see smoke pouring from wounds in your own country from such a fantastic vantage point,” Culbertson wrote on Sept. 13, 2001. “The dichotomy of being on a spacecraft dedicated to improving life on the earth and watching life being destroyed by such willful, terrible acts is jolting to the psyche, no matter who you are. Tears don’t flow the same in space,” Culbertson wrote.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the 2001 attacks when three airplanes were flown into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A fourth airplane crashed in a rural field after passengers and crew attempted to retake it from terrorists who had hijacked the flight.

The attacks were coordinated by the al-Qaeda terrorist network led by Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a May 2011 U.S. military operation.

The official death toll in the attacks on lower Manhattan’s World Trade Center is 2,753, including the missing and presumed dead. Only 1,642 of them, or about 60 percent, have been positively identified.
The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office has worked for 17 years to identify the remaining 1,100 victims. Using advances in DNA extraction techniques over the past five years, it has made five more identifications.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Watch: Arthur Road Jail Cell Readied For Mallya

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...