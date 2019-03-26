English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
NASA Scraps First All-women Space Walk for Lack of Suit Sizes
The spacesuit sizes are anticipated on the basis of the size they wear during training, but the sizing may change in response to microgravity when in orbit.
Image for representation (REUTERS)
Loading...
Washington: The US space agency NASA scrapped Monday a planned historic spacewalk by two women astronauts, citing a lack of available spacesuits that would fit them at the International Space Station.
Christina Koch will now perform tasks in space Friday with fellow American Nick Hague -- instead of Anne McClain as originally planned.
Had Koch and McClain done their spacewalk together, it would have been the first ever by two women astronauts.
Until now, male-only or mixed male-female teams had conducted spacewalk since the space station was assembled in 1998 - 214 spacewalks until now.
McClain worked outside the station last week -- with Hague -- when she realized that a "medium"-sized upper half of her spacesuit fit her better.
"Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it," NASA explained.
The spacesuits aboard the ISS are in fact assemblies of several parts put together as best adapted to each astronaut's body, explained Brandi Dean, spokeswoman of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas where American astronauts are based.
She said two upper parts in each of the three available spacesuit sizes are currently held at the ISS: medium, large and extra-large.
"We do our best to anticipate the spacesuit sizes that each astronaut will need, based on the spacesuit size they wore in training on the ground, and in some cases astronauts train in multiple sizes," she said in explaining the problem that hampered Friday's planned spacewalk.
"However, individuals' sizing needs may change when they are on orbit, in response to the changes living in microgravity can bring about in a body.
"In addition, no one training environment can fully simulate performing a spacewalk in microgravity, and an individual may find that their sizing preferences change in space."
Christina Koch will now perform tasks in space Friday with fellow American Nick Hague -- instead of Anne McClain as originally planned.
Had Koch and McClain done their spacewalk together, it would have been the first ever by two women astronauts.
Until now, male-only or mixed male-female teams had conducted spacewalk since the space station was assembled in 1998 - 214 spacewalks until now.
McClain worked outside the station last week -- with Hague -- when she realized that a "medium"-sized upper half of her spacesuit fit her better.
"Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, March 29, Koch will wear it," NASA explained.
The spacesuits aboard the ISS are in fact assemblies of several parts put together as best adapted to each astronaut's body, explained Brandi Dean, spokeswoman of the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas where American astronauts are based.
She said two upper parts in each of the three available spacesuit sizes are currently held at the ISS: medium, large and extra-large.
"We do our best to anticipate the spacesuit sizes that each astronaut will need, based on the spacesuit size they wore in training on the ground, and in some cases astronauts train in multiple sizes," she said in explaining the problem that hampered Friday's planned spacewalk.
"However, individuals' sizing needs may change when they are on orbit, in response to the changes living in microgravity can bring about in a body.
"In addition, no one training environment can fully simulate performing a spacewalk in microgravity, and an individual may find that their sizing preferences change in space."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
IAF Formally Inducts Boeing Co.'s Chinook Multi Role Helicopters
Friday 22 March , 2019 IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
- Suzuki Access 125 Drum Brake With CBS Launched at Rs 56,667
- Apple Card Could Kill Actual Credit Cards And Make Transactions Safer, While Looking Beautiful
- IPL 2019 | Ashwin Uses Controversial Trickery to Dismiss Rajasthan Opener
- IPL 2019 | It was Pretty Instinctive: Ashwin on Buttler Run Out
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results