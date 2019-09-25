NASA to Demolish Apollo 11 Moon Landing Lab Where Neil Armstrong, Colleagues Were Kept in Quarantine
The building, completed in 1967, was designed to isolate the astronauts and lunar rock samples until it was clear they weren't carrying disease.
Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin walk to the van that will take the crew to the launchpad at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island, Florida. (Image: AP)
Houston: NASA says the Houston building where Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong and his colleagues emerged from quarantine after their 1969 moon mission has fallen into disrepair and will be demolished.
The Houston Chronicle reported on Tuesday that the Lunar Receiving Laboratory at Johnson Space Center hasn't been used for two years and will likely be torn down next year.
The building, completed in 1967, was designed to isolate the astronauts and lunar rock samples until it was clear they weren't carrying disease.
A 2015 economic analysis determined that the historic building has structural and electrical problems and can't be saved. A replacement building will house artifacts saved from original lab.
NASA's decision comes just months after celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar footsteps by Apollo 11 astronauts.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour
- An Ancient Underwater Dinosaur Could Do the Breast Stroke Better than All of Us
- Not Just Dogs, Study Reveals Cats Too Can Form Intense Bonds with Humans
- Amy Jackson Blessed with a Baby Boy, Actress Shares Adorable Family Picture