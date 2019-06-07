NASA to Open International Space Station to Tourists and Business Ventures From 2020
ISS deputy director Robyn Gatens said there will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year.
The International Space Station (ISS) photographed by Expedition 56 crew members from a Soyuz spacecraft after undocking. (Image: Reuters)
New York: NASA said on Friday it will open up the International Space Station for tourism and other business ventures as of next year, as it seeks to financially disengage from the orbiting research lab.
"NASA is opening the International Space Station to commercial opportunities and marketing these opportunities as we've never done before," NASA chief financial officer Jeff DeWit said in New York.
There will be up to two short private astronaut missions per year, said Robyn Gatens, deputy director of the ISS.
Today starts a new day in low-Earth orbit as we unlock the @Space_Station’s potential as a platform for companies to engage in commercial profit-making activities and we welcome private astronauts to visit on U.S. vehicles. Get more details: https://t.co/lJnIlxaii7 pic.twitter.com/8sbi1lEzIn— NASA (@NASA) June 7, 2019
