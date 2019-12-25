Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » World
1-min read

'Nasty Blow': Brazil President Bolsonaro Loses Memory After Fall, Discharged from Hospital

The 64-year-old slipped in a bathroom at the Alvorada Palace and temporarily lost his memory, the latest health scare for the Brazilian leader who was wounded in a knife attack in September 2018 while campaigning for the presidency.

AFP

Updated:December 25, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Nasty Blow': Brazil President Bolsonaro Loses Memory After Fall, Discharged from Hospital
File photo of Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro. (Reuters)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro temporarily lost his memory after hitting his head in a fall at his official residence, he said in an interview on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old slipped Monday night in a bathroom at the Alvorada Palace, the latest health scare for the Brazilian leader who was wounded in a knife attack in September 2018 while campaigning for the presidency.

"At that moment I lost memory," he said of the fall.

"The following day, this morning, I managed to get back a lot of things and now I am fine," Bolsonaro said in a telephone interview with Band television. "I didn't know, for example, what I did yesterday."

Bolsonaro spent the night at the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was released Tuesday "with the recommendation that he rest," his office said in a statement.

A cranial CT scan detected no anomalies, the statement said.

"I slipped and fell on my back. It was a nasty enough blow but I'm going to take care of myself," Bolsonaro said in the interview.

His health has been a subject of concern ever since he became president on January 1. He has undergone four surgeries to treat the stab wound to his abdomen, most recently in September.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer.

"My health is fine," he told Band TV, but added "there are some consequences" of the stabbing. "One adapts to this new reality. The knife wound together with age is a dangerous mixture," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bolsonaro tweeted passages from the Bible: "For if they fall, one will lift up his companion. "But woe to him who is alone when he falls, for he has no one to help him up," he said, quoting Ecclesiastes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram