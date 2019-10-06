National Geographic Journalist Shot While Interviewing Drug Dealer in Mexico
Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere. The Committee to Protect Journalists says five journalists have been killed in the country this year.
Representative picture. (Getty Images)
Mexico City: A journalist with National Geographic has been shot in the leg while interviewing a purported drug dealer in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, a city just south of El Paso, Texas.
The attorney general's office for the northern Mexico state of Chihuahua says the journalist was attended to at a local hospital. The purported drug dealer was killed in the Friday evening ambush.
The office described the journalist as a "foreign" reporter who was working alongside three other journalists, but did not offer further details about the team.
Mexico is the most dangerous country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere. The Committee to Protect Journalists says five journalists have been killed in the country this year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Travis Scott Denies Cheating on Kylie Jenner, Calls Such Reports 'False Stories'
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 5 Written Updates: Girls Take Revenge on Boys by Nominating Them
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- Bose Puts The Sleepbuds to Bed Citing Battery Issues, But I’m Glad I Slept With Them