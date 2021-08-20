NATO Asks Taliban to Let People be Safely Evacuated, Wants 'Inclusive Govt' in Afghanistan | Highlights

NATO on Friday called on the Taliban to allow people being evacuated to leave Afghanistan, and vowed that the allies would remain in “close coordination" while operations continue.

The joint declaration by NATO’s 30 member countries was made following an emergency videolink conference of their foreign ministers to discuss evacuation efforts and the next steps to take.

“We call on those in positions of authority in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate their safe and orderly departure, including through Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul," they said.

Important points from the Declaration: