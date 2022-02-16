NATO Commanders to Draw Up Plans for Possible New Battlegroups in Eastern Europe

NATO has tasked its commanders to work out details for a deployment of battlegroups to the alliance’s southeastern flank in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

”Ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence, including to consider establishing new NATO battlegroups in central and eastern and southeastern Europe,” Stoltenberg told reporters at a two-day meeting of the alliance’s defence ministers in Brussels.

”Our military commanders will now work on the details and report back within weeks,” he added.

