NATO Expels Seven Russian Diplomats, Denies Accreditation to Three More
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that this will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behaviour.
File photo of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. (Reuters)
Brussels: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday the alliance was expelling seven Russian diplomats and denying accreditation to three more as part of international measures over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.
"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff of the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for three others," Stoltenberg told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
"This will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behaviour."
