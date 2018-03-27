GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
NATO Expels Seven Russian Diplomats, Denies Accreditation to Three More

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that this will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behaviour.

AFP

Updated:March 27, 2018, 7:43 PM IST
File photo of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. (Reuters)
Brussels: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday the alliance was expelling seven Russian diplomats and denying accreditation to three more as part of international measures over the poisoning of a former spy in Britain.

"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff of the Russian mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for three others," Stoltenberg told a news conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"This will send a clear message to Russia that there are costs and consequences for their unacceptable pattern of behaviour."

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
