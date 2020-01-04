NATO Suspends Training Missions in Iraq after Soleimani Killing
The NATO mission in Iraq, which consists of several hundred personnel, trains the country's security forces at the request of the Baghdad government to prevent the return of the Islamic State jihadist group.
The NATO flag is seen through barbed wire as it flies in front of the new NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters)
Brussels: NATO has suspended its training missions in Iraq, a spokesman for the alliance said Saturday, following the US killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.
The NATO mission in Iraq, which consists of several hundred personnel, trains the country's security forces at the request of the Baghdad government to prevent the return of the Islamic State jihadist group.
"NATO's mission is continuing, but training activities are currently suspended," said the spokesman, Dylan White.
He also confirmed that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper "following recent developments."
A US defence official told AFP earlier Saturday that US-led forces helping Iraqi troops fight jihadists have scaled back operations.
Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Quds Force foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone attack in Baghdad on Friday.
The strike also killed the deputy head of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi, a network of mostly Shiite factions close to Iran and incorporated into the Baghdad government's security forces.
The attack shocked the Islamic republic and sparked fears of a new war in the Middle East.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vichhoda Book Review: Harinder Sikka’s Exploration of Tender Love Beneath Tough Exteriors
- Bigg Boss 13: Unhappy and Very Disappointed in Asim Riaz, Says Gauahar Khan
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite Officially Announced: Specifications, Features and More
- Transfer News and Rumours Live: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona