Nawaz Sharif, in Jail for Graft, Granted Bail for Six Weeks on Medical Grounds

During the hearing, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris asked the court to grant the former premier bail for eight weeks.

Updated:March 26, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
Nawaz Sharif, in Jail for Graft, Granted Bail for Six Weeks on Medical Grounds
File photo of Nawaz Sharif. (Getty Images)
Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif was granted bail for six weeks on medical grounds by the Supreme Court, which ordered his release.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the former premier's petition against a verdict by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to not grant him bail on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia corruption reference, a GeoTV report said.

Announcing the short verdict, Justice Khosa directed the former premier be granted bail for six weeks to get medical treatment within Pakistan. Nawaz will not be allowed to leave the country, the chief justice said.

During the hearing, Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris asked the court to grant the former premier bail for eight weeks.


