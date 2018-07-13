Nawaz Sharif LIVE: Someone Forcing Caretaker Punjab Govt to Act Against Me, Says Ex-Pak PM Ahead of Arrest

Disgraced former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be whisked away by helicopter to Islamabad when he returns to Lahore from London to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges. Sharif will be accompanied by his daughter Maryam, who was sentenced to seven years in prison. The two were in London visiting Sharif's ailing wife when a Pakistani court convicted them of corruption and sent them to prison. Sharif's son-in-law is currently serving his one-year prison sentence on the same charge, which stems from the purchase of luxury apartments in Britain that the court said were bought with illegally gotten money. Sharif is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail. Ahead of his return, police swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif's PML-N workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport. In a video message reportedly from aboard his aircraft en route to Pakistan, Sharif said he was returning knowing he would be taken directly to prison.



Jul 13, 2018 5:17 pm (IST) PML(N) tweets a video of its workers being detained in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival. ملک بھر میں مسلم لیگ (ن) کے کارکنوں پر تشدد اور گرفتاریاں pic.twitter.com/4AP8cFqlto — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 5:05 pm (IST) A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader voices his displeasure against opponent Sharif's supporters being detained in Lahore. As an opponent i should say pml n should be allowed as much freedom as nawaz sharif allowed political opponents in model town & Islamabad but unlike NS i actually believe in democracy . Pml n should have freedom of assembly as guaranteed in the constitution — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 4:57 pm (IST) BBC Pakistan correspondent, who spoke to Nawaz Sharif during his halt at the Abu Dhabi airport, says Sharif had also expressed concerns over press freedom in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif also spoke about press freedom - encouraging reporters not to bow down to pressure... “if the media gets scared then what will be left?” — Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 4:56 pm (IST) Pakistan People's Party leader Bilawal Bhutto attacks the Pakistan government against the lockdown of Lahore. Bhutto writes on Twitter: Understand the legal grounds for arrest of MNS after NAB conviction but on what grounds are workers and leaders being arrested? Why is Lahore under siege? Right to peacful protest is fundamental for democracy (sic).

Jul 13, 2018 4:53 pm (IST) Thousands of police have been deployed in the central city of Lahore and shipping containers placed along main roads, which could be used to block protesters from moving towards the airport, where Nawaz Sharif is expected to land around 6:15 p.m (local time).

Jul 13, 2018 4:47 pm (IST) The traffic situation in Lahore, which is virtually in a lockdown. Red dots on the map indicates the roads that have been shut down.

Jul 13, 2018 4:30 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif tells BBC’s Pakistan correspondent: What credibility will these elections have when the govt is taking such drastic action against our people and this crackdown is taking place all over the country? "What credibility will these elections have when the govt is taking such drastic action against our people and this crackdown is taking place all over the country?" Nawaz Sharif when I asked him what message he has for the military establishment... — Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 3:37 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam are set to be arrested today after their arrival in Islamabad from London. They have been convicted in a corruption case described by Pakistan's embattled former prime minister as a "blind revenge" amid a crackdown on his party activists. Sharif, 68, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz, and Maryam stopped over in Abu Dhabi on their way to Pakistan from London. Security has been tightened and all roads leading to Punjab's capital city have been blocked to prevent PML-N supporters to reach there. Travel to and from the airport had reportedly been restricted. Around 10,000 police officers have been deployed across the city to maintain law and order. They will be arrested on their arrival at Lahore airport from where they will be taken to Islamabad by helicopter so that they can be sent to Adiala jail for imprisonment.

Jul 13, 2018 3:26 pm (IST) The 65-year-old opposition leader, Imran Khan, took to Twitter as his arch foe, ousted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was due to return to Pakistan and be arrested on a conviction that was handed down by an anti-graft court last week. Imran Khan is campaigning hard on populist promises of a prosperous Pakistan that breaks away from its persistent legacy of corruption, even as he expands appeals to nationalist and religious sentiment in the nuclear-armed, Muslim nation. His tweet reads - "Beginning to wonder why whenever Nawaz Sharif is in trouble, there is increasing tension along Pakistan's borders and a rise in terrorist acts? Is it a mere coincidence?" Beginning to wonder why whenever Nawaz Sharif is in trouble, there is increasing tension along Pakistan's borders and a rise in terrorist acts? Is it a mere coincidence? — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 2:52 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif's grandsons arrested in London over scuffle | Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandsons have been arrested for allegedly punching a demonstrator during a scuffle outside their house here, the Metropolitan Police said. According to Dawn online, initial reports said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) opponents had gathered outside the Avenfield residence where a protester was believed to have hurled abuses at Sharif's grandsons Junaid Safdar and Zakaria Hussain, prompting them to lose their cool. Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar claimed that the protesters who have been camping outside the Avenfield House, a luxury apartment scheme, since a few days had spit on and tried to attack him and threw an umbrella as well. Later, in a tweet, Maryam Nawaz said the "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers stationed outside London flat shouted (expletive) every time they saw Junaid".

Jul 13, 2018 2:43 pm (IST) Four Killed, 14 Injured in Bomb Blast at Poll Rally in Pakistan | On Friday morning, a bomb blast struck the convoy of Akram Khan Durrani, an ally of Sharif's PML-N from the religious Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal party (MMA) in the northern town of Bannu, killing four people. At least four people were killed and 14 others, including a senior leader of an Islamist party, injured in a bomb blast during an election rally in northwest Pakistan, the third terror attack on a political rally ahead of the July 25 general elections. The explosives were fitted to a motorbike which exploded close to the vehicle of Durrani, who is the candidate of Muttahida MajliseAmal (MMA), a political alliance consisting of conservative, Islamist, religious, and far-right parties of Pakistan.

Jul 13, 2018 1:49 pm (IST) Before leaving for Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif leaves a message for all his follower. The video was shared on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML(N) twitter. 'Pakistani qaum ko batana chahta hoon ki main ye aapke liye kar raha hoon. Ye kurbaani main aapki naslon ke liye de raha hoon,' he said. قائد پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن محمد نواز شریف کا قوم کے نام پیغام pic.twitter.com/0f5FkKih7c — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 1:44 pm (IST) Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam tweeted his photograph before leaving for Pakistan. Her tweet reads -" Told my kids to be brave in the face of oppression. But kids will still be kids. Goodbyes are hard, even for the grownups." Both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, sentenced to lengthy jail terms in absentia, are due to return to Pakistan on Friday in a high-stakes gamble to galvanise their beleaguered party ahead of a July 25 general election. Told my kids to be brave in the face of oppression. But kids will still be kids. Goodbyes are hard, even for the grownups. pic.twitter.com/ge17Al5gfY — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 12, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 1:40 pm (IST) Pakistan Readies for Disgraced Ex-PM Sharif's Return From UK | Lahore police have also placed containers on the city roads leading to the airport. A narrow passage has been left for motorists where police have been deployed for checking. "Over 100 police commandos will be deployed at the airport on Friday to avert any untoward incident," senior Lahore police officer Sardar Asif said. He said the police are taking only anti-social elements into custody ahead of Sharif's arrival. He said the arrested PML-N activists have been detained for 30 days under the public order.

Jul 13, 2018 1:39 pm (IST) According to sources, the Cabinet Division has allocated two helicopters — reserved for the prime minister — to NAB to shift Sharif and his daughter to jail from the airport. They said one helicopter would be at Lahore airport, while the other would be in Islamabad, and the father-daughter duo would be arrested upon landing at either of the two airports. Deputy Inspector General Operations Shahzad Akbar said 10,000 police officers will be deployed across the city to "maintain law and order". The Anti-Riot Unit will be on alert, and the Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit will be deployed to sensitive areas of the city. "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.

Jul 13, 2018 1:38 pm (IST) 16-Member Team Formed to Arrest Nawaz Sharif; 2 Choppers on Standby, 10,000 Cops Deployed | Over 300 PML-N workers and leaders have been detained in Pakistan in a massive crackdown on the party activists in Lahore ahead of the arrival of its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who would be arrested along with his daughter and transported to jail via a helicopter. Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who were convicted by a Pakistani court in the Avenfield Apartments case and sentenced to 10 and 7 years in jail respectively, boarded a foreign flight on Thursday and will arrive in Lahore via Abu Dhabi at 6.15 pm (local time) on Friday.

Jul 13, 2018 12:33 pm (IST) Mobile services have reportedly been suspended in Pakistan. Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, both sentenced to lengthy jail terms in absentia, are due to return to Pakistan on Friday in a high-stakes gamble to galvanise their beleaguered party ahead of a July 25 general election. Authorities have mobilised more than 10,000 police officers ahead of their arrival and plan to block roads with shipping containers to shut down the city of Lahore.

Jul 13, 2018 12:25 pm (IST) Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted a photograph of herself and the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif waiting at the Abu Dhabi airport. Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who were convicted by a Pakistani court in the Avenfield Apartments case and sentenced to 10 and 7 years in jail respectively. They will arrive in Lahore at 6.15 pm (local time) on Friday. Abu Dhabi airport. pic.twitter.com/CtUK3vCkMu — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 12:10 pm (IST) Sharif was ordered jail time after failing to explain how the family acquired the London flats in a case stemming from 2016 Panama Papers revelations that showed they owned the apartments through off-shore companies. Maryam was convicted for concealing ownership of the apartments. They both have denied wrongdoing.

Jul 13, 2018 11:43 am (IST) Sharif's PML-N expects a groundswell of support as he returns from London, where his wife Kulsoom is critically ill and undergoing cancer treatment. To prevent PML-N workers staging a hero's welcome on the streets, authorities said they will arrest the father and daughter upon landing and transport them to the capital Islamabad by helicopter, local media reported. Party officials say the police have started a crackdown against them, detaining hundreds of workers in the early hours on Friday.

Jul 13, 2018 11:32 am (IST) Sharif is returning from Britain one week after an anti-corruption court handed him a 10-year jail term over the purchase of luxury London flats and sentenced his daughter and political heir to seven years in prison. Their return could shake up an election race marred by claims Pakistan's powerful military was skewing the contest in favour of ex-cricket hero Imran Khan. Sharif alleges the military is aiding a "judicial witchhunt" against him and his PML-N party. The party's past five years in power has been punctuated by the civil-military discord that has plagued Pakistan since its inception.