Nawaz Sharif LIVE: Flight Carrying Sharif, Maryam Diverted to Islamabad as Lahore Goes Into Lockdown

378 Arrested in Lahore | According to Pakistani media, 378 people have been arrested so far in Lahore as the city braces for the arrival of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. Lahore has been on a lockdown as most of the roads have been shutdown along with the entry road to the airport.
There have been several reports of clashes in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival in the city. Sharif will be arrested immediately after his landing, along with daughter Maryam Nawaz.
Police vs PML-N workers clashes begin at Lahore's entry points. pic.twitter.com/vdAX7ORHaf— Sarfraz Ali (@ItsSarfrazAli) July 13, 2018
PML-N supporters clash with police in Lahore while on their way to the airport to greet Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam.
Lahore: PML-N supporters head towards Lahore airport ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/EE4qd4mvFQ— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018
27 KILLED IN MUSTANG BOMBING | Death toll in the suicide bombing attack in southwestern Pakistan's Baluchistan province has left 27 dead, including Baluchistan provincial assembly candidate Siraj Raisani, whose brother Nawab Aslam Raisani had served as the provincial chief minister from 2008 to 2013.
According to Dawn, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are likely to be arrested immediately on their arrival at the Lahore airport, from where they are expected to be taken to Islamabad by helicopter and moved to Adiala jail. The state has also provisioned for the eventuality of the flight being diverted to Islamabad in case of 'inclement weather'.
According to reports from Pakistan, scores of supporters of Nawaz Sharif have brought cranes to demolish barricades erected across most roads in Lahore.
A convoy of #NawazSharif supporters from Raiwind had brought cranes with them to get rid of roadblocks in #Lahore. pic.twitter.com/CmxPug2viw— Maija Liuhto (@MaijaLiuhto) July 13, 2018
PTI leader Imran Khan condemns the bomb attack on an election rally in Mustang that killed the opposition candidate here.
Another condemnable terrorist attack on a political gathering - this time in Mastung. Saddened to learn of Nawabzada Siraj Raisini's shahadat in this targeted attack as well as the shahadat of 15 other innocent citizens.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2018
Nawaz Sharif and scores of mediapersons aboard the flight to Lahore.
Huge presence of media on plane@MaryamNSharif #NawazSharif pic.twitter.com/kgxeNtkouf— Daily Nawa-i-Waqt (@Nawaiwaqt_) July 13, 2018
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have reportedly boarded the flight to Lahore.
نواز شریف اور مریم نواز لاہور جانے کے لئے طیارے کی طرف جاتے ہوئے@MaryamNSharif #NawazSharif pic.twitter.com/0KAw51spMS— Daily Nawa-i-Waqt (@Nawaiwaqt_) July 13, 2018
Pakistani cricket legend Imran Khan said he was "quietly confident" of victory in the July 25 general election and that as prime minister, he would drive an anti-corruption and anti-poverty campaign in the south Asian nation. The 65-year-old opposition leader, a glamorous part of the London upper crust in his younger days, also dismissed allegations that the powerful military was working behind the scenes to favour his campaign for the July 25 poll.
Opposition Leader Killed in Blast | A suicide bomber hit a campaign convoy in southwestern Pakistan, a police official said, killing 10 people in the second election-related attack on Friday amid tensions over ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return ahead of the July 25 elections. Senior police official Qaim Lashari told Reuters the bomber attacked the convoy of Baluchistan provincial assembly candidate Siraj Raisani, killing 10 and wounding 35, including Raisani.
Maryam Nawaz posts another tweet, says they are being told that they will be soon boarding the flight for Pakistan.
Yes, we’re told. https://t.co/iIwLdamLjo— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2018
SECOND BOMBING IN PAK | A Pakistani official says a bomb has exploded near the election rally of a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature in the southwest, wounding him and 30 others. Qaim Lashari, deputy district commissioner, says the attack targeted Siraj Raisani, a candidate from the Baluchistan Awami Party running for a seat in the legislature in July 25 elections. Lashari says the bombing took place in Mastung, a town in southwest Baluchistan province: Associated Press report.
PML(N) shares visuals of rallies being taken out in Lahore in support of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.
live visuals from Lahore. #SherAyaSherAya https://t.co/i99EUHcP7z— PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 13, 2018
Need to Change Pak's Fate: Sharif | According to Dawn, Nawaz Sharif said during a brief halt at Abu Dhabi, "I know I have been handed a 10-year sentence and Maryam has been given seven years in jail, but we are returning because this country's fate needs to change — we need to change it. The media also needs be brave and take a stand in the face of it all.”
Nawaz Sharif speaks to the media ahead of his arrival in Lahore, says, "I am coming back to pay back the dues I owe my country."
#WATCH Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif speaks to the media at Abu Dhabi airport, says, "I am coming back for the future generations of Pakistan. Mein karz chukane aa raha hun jo mujh par wajib hai." pic.twitter.com/fdFDVzgmxr— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018
PML(N) tweets a video of its workers being detained in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival.
ملک بھر میں مسلم لیگ (ن) کے کارکنوں پر تشدد اور گرفتاریاں pic.twitter.com/4AP8cFqlto— PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 13, 2018
A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader voices his displeasure against opponent Sharif's supporters being detained in Lahore.
As an opponent i should say pml n should be allowed as much freedom as nawaz sharif allowed political opponents in model town & Islamabad but unlike NS i actually believe in democracy . Pml n should have freedom of assembly as guaranteed in the constitution— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 13, 2018
BBC Pakistan correspondent, who spoke to Nawaz Sharif during his halt at the Abu Dhabi airport, says Sharif had also expressed concerns over press freedom in Pakistan.
Nawaz Sharif also spoke about press freedom - encouraging reporters not to bow down to pressure... “if the media gets scared then what will be left?”— Secunder Kermani (@SecKermani) July 13, 2018
