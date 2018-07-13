Nawaz Sharif LIVE: Flight Carrying Sharif, Maryam Diverted to Islamabad as Lahore Goes Into Lockdown

Disgraced former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s flight to Lahore has reportedly been diverted to Islamabad. Earlier, he was supposed to be taken to Islamabad in a helicopter. Sharif is facing a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges. He is being accompanied by his daughter Maryam, who was sentenced to seven years in prison. Police have virtually put Lahore on lockdown in anticipation of clashes and violence ahead of Sharif's arrival in the city late on Friday night. The two were in London visiting Sharif's ailing wife when a Pakistani court convicted them of corruption and sent them to prison. Sharif's son-in-law is currently serving his one-year prison sentence on the same charge, which stems from the purchase of luxury apartments in Britain that the court said were bought with illegally gotten money. Sharif is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail. Ahead of his return, police swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif's PML-N workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport. In a video message reportedly from aboard his aircraft en route to Pakistan, Sharif said he was returning knowing he would be taken directly to prison. Meanwhile, two separate bomb attacks were reported in Pakistan today. Four people have died so far in one of the blasts targeting an election rally.



Jul 13, 2018 7:57 pm (IST) PML-N supporters take out rallies in support of Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz in Lahore. (Image credit: PML-N)

Jul 13, 2018 7:44 pm (IST) Flight Diverted to Islamabad | Nawaz Sharif's Etihad flight to Lahore has reportedly been diverted to Islamabad.

Jul 13, 2018 7:41 pm (IST) 378 Arrested in Lahore | According to Pakistani media, 378 people have been arrested so far in Lahore as the city braces for the arrival of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. Lahore has been on a lockdown as most of the roads have been shutdown along with the entry road to the airport.

Jul 13, 2018 7:37 pm (IST) There have been several reports of clashes in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival in the city. Sharif will be arrested immediately after his landing, along with daughter Maryam Nawaz. Police vs PML-N workers clashes begin at Lahore's entry points. pic.twitter.com/vdAX7ORHaf — Sarfraz Ali (@ItsSarfrazAli) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 7:26 pm (IST) PML-N supporters clash with police in Lahore while on their way to the airport to greet Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam. Lahore: PML-N supporters head towards Lahore airport ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival. #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/EE4qd4mvFQ — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 7:25 pm (IST) 27 KILLED IN MUSTANG BOMBING | Death toll in the suicide bombing attack in southwestern Pakistan's Baluchistan province has left 27 dead, including Baluchistan provincial assembly candidate Siraj Raisani, whose brother Nawab Aslam Raisani had served as the provincial chief minister from 2008 to 2013.

Jul 13, 2018 7:21 pm (IST) "What credibility will these elections have when the government is taking such a drastic action against our people and this crackdown is taking place all over the country?" Nawaz Sharif told Reuters at the airport in Abu Dhabi as he waited for a connecting flight to Lahore.

Jul 13, 2018 7:18 pm (IST) Ahead of his return, police swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League party workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport.

Jul 13, 2018 7:18 pm (IST) Barbed wire was strung across some roads leading to the Lahore airport on Friday and barricades have been positioned at the roadside ready to close off main boulevards should crowds start to gather.

Jul 13, 2018 7:12 pm (IST) PML-N supporters chant slogans against the arrest of their activists in Lahore. (Image: Reuters)

Jul 13, 2018 7:10 pm (IST) According to Dawn, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are likely to be arrested immediately on their arrival at the Lahore airport, from where they are expected to be taken to Islamabad by helicopter and moved to Adiala jail. The state has also provisioned for the eventuality of the flight being diverted to Islamabad in case of 'inclement weather'.

Jul 13, 2018 7:05 pm (IST) Reports of clashes between PML-N supporters. Police in Lahore have blocked the entrance road to the airport.

Jul 13, 2018 6:59 pm (IST) The Etihad Airways flight EY243 carrying Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz is now on its way Lahore. The flight is expected to reach Pakistan around 9pm.

Jul 13, 2018 6:47 pm (IST) Cellphone services have been suspended in certain parts of Lahore in anticipation of the arrival of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. Contingents of Rangers have been deployed in and around Lahore Airport, reports Dawn.

Jul 13, 2018 6:32 pm (IST) According to reports from Pakistan, scores of supporters of Nawaz Sharif have brought cranes to demolish barricades erected across most roads in Lahore. A convoy of #NawazSharif supporters from Raiwind had brought cranes with them to get rid of roadblocks in #Lahore. pic.twitter.com/CmxPug2viw — Maija Liuhto (@MaijaLiuhto) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 6:29 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have boarded the flight from Abu Dhabi to Lahore. (Image via Twitter)

Jul 13, 2018 6:19 pm (IST) PTI leader Imran Khan condemns the bomb attack on an election rally in Mustang that killed the opposition candidate here. Another condemnable terrorist attack on a political gathering - this time in Mastung. Saddened to learn of Nawabzada Siraj Raisini's shahadat in this targeted attack as well as the shahadat of 15 other innocent citizens. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 6:17 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif and scores of mediapersons aboard the flight to Lahore. Huge presence of media on plane@MaryamNSharif #NawazSharif pic.twitter.com/kgxeNtkouf — Daily Nawa-i-Waqt (@Nawaiwaqt_) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 6:16 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz have reportedly boarded the flight to Lahore. نواز شریف اور مریم نواز لاہور جانے کے لئے طیارے کی طرف جاتے ہوئے@MaryamNSharif #NawazSharif pic.twitter.com/0KAw51spMS — Daily Nawa-i-Waqt (@Nawaiwaqt_) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 6:15 pm (IST) Pakistani cricket legend Imran Khan said he was "quietly confident" of victory in the July 25 general election and that as prime minister, he would drive an anti-corruption and anti-poverty campaign in the south Asian nation. The 65-year-old opposition leader, a glamorous part of the London upper crust in his younger days, also dismissed allegations that the powerful military was working behind the scenes to favour his campaign for the July 25 poll.

Jul 13, 2018 6:13 pm (IST) Opposition Leader Killed in Blast | A suicide bomber hit a campaign convoy in southwestern Pakistan, a police official said, killing 10 people in the second election-related attack on Friday amid tensions over ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return ahead of the July 25 elections. Senior police official Qaim Lashari told Reuters the bomber attacked the convoy of Baluchistan provincial assembly candidate Siraj Raisani, killing 10 and wounding 35, including Raisani.

Jul 13, 2018 5:52 pm (IST) Maryam Nawaz posts another tweet, says they are being told that they will be soon boarding the flight for Pakistan. Yes, we’re told. https://t.co/iIwLdamLjo — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 5:44 pm (IST) The blast in Mustang in Baluchistan province was the second election-related bombing today in Pakistan. Earlier, four people were killed and 20 others wounded in a bombing near the rally of Akram Khan Durrani, who is running for a seat in parliament from the northwestern city of Bannu.

Jul 13, 2018 5:43 pm (IST) SECOND BOMBING IN PAK | A Pakistani official says a bomb has exploded near the election rally of a politician running for a seat in a provincial legislature in the southwest, wounding him and 30 others. Qaim Lashari, deputy district commissioner, says the attack targeted Siraj Raisani, a candidate from the Baluchistan Awami Party running for a seat in the legislature in July 25 elections. Lashari says the bombing took place in Mastung, a town in southwest Baluchistan province: Associated Press report.

Jul 13, 2018 5:41 pm (IST) PML(N) shares visuals of rallies being taken out in Lahore in support of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz. live visuals from Lahore. #SherAyaSherAya https://t.co/i99EUHcP7z — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 5:34 pm (IST) Need to Change Pak's Fate: Sharif | According to Dawn, Nawaz Sharif said during a brief halt at Abu Dhabi, "I know I have been handed a 10-year sentence and Maryam has been given seven years in jail, but we are returning because this country's fate needs to change — we need to change it. The media also needs be brave and take a stand in the face of it all.”

Jul 13, 2018 5:21 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif speaks to the media ahead of his arrival in Lahore, says, "I am coming back to pay back the dues I owe my country." #WATCH Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif speaks to the media at Abu Dhabi airport, says, "I am coming back for the future generations of Pakistan. Mein karz chukane aa raha hun jo mujh par wajib hai." pic.twitter.com/fdFDVzgmxr — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 5:17 pm (IST) PML(N) tweets a video of its workers being detained in Lahore ahead of Nawaz Sharif's arrival. ملک بھر میں مسلم لیگ (ن) کے کارکنوں پر تشدد اور گرفتاریاں pic.twitter.com/4AP8cFqlto — PML(N) (@pmln_org) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 5:05 pm (IST) A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader voices his displeasure against opponent Sharif's supporters being detained in Lahore. As an opponent i should say pml n should be allowed as much freedom as nawaz sharif allowed political opponents in model town & Islamabad but unlike NS i actually believe in democracy . Pml n should have freedom of assembly as guaranteed in the constitution — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 13, 2018