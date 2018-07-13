Nawaz Sharif LIVE: Former Pak PM, Daughter Arrested in Lahore, to be Flown to Rawalpindi Jail Soon

Disgraced former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s flight has just touched the ground in Lahore and Sharif and his daughter Maryam have been taken into custody by Pak Rangers and NAB officials. The two will be first flown to Islamabad in a helicopter and then to a Rawalpindi jail. Sharif is facing a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges. He is being accompanied by his daughter Maryam, who was sentenced to seven years in prison. Police have virtually put Lahore on lockdown as scores of Sharif's supporters clashed with police in the evening. Sharif and Maryam are expected to be arrested immediately after their arrival from London where they were visiting Sharif's ailing wife when a Pakistani court convicted them of corruption. Sharif's son-in-law is currently serving his one-year prison sentence on the same charge, which stems from the purchase of luxury apartments in Britain that the court said were bought with illegally gotten money. Sharif is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail against the 10-year jail term. Ahead of his return, police swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif's PML-N workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport. In a video message reportedly from aboard his aircraft en route to Pakistan, Sharif said he was returning knowing he would be taken directly to prison. Meanwhile, two separate bomb attacks were reported in Pakistan today. At least 70 people have died so far in the second blast that rocked Balochistan's Mustang during an election rally.



Jul 13, 2018 10:34 pm (IST) Corruption Cases Against Sharifs | Apart from being convicted in the Evenfield properties case, the Sharif family is now facing two more corruption cases in the accountability court, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment, in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

Jul 13, 2018 10:29 pm (IST) Uniformed men escorted the Sharifs, who were sentenced in absentia on corruption charges last week, from the airplane soon after it touched down in the central city of Lahore at around 8:45 pm, a Reuters reporter on the plane said. Local Geo TV reported the pair were placed under arrest shortly afterwards and taken to another waiting airplane to be transported out of Lahore, where more than 10,000 Sharif supporters were gathered to support him.

Jul 13, 2018 10:23 pm (IST) صبح کے تخت نشین," شام کو" مجرم " ٹھرے

..ہم نے پل بھر میں نصیبوں کو بدلتے دیکھا



Here's to the hope that the dark era has come to an end. Pakistan's destiny is also about to change and for the better!#DekhoDekhoChorAya pic.twitter.com/EVqMIiMheU — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 10:20 pm (IST) Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hails Nawaz Sharif's arrest. Having failed for two years to provide a concrete money trail for the Avenfield Apartments, forging documentary evidence and lying before the court, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will now be imprisoned as sentenced by the accountability court. #DekhoDekhoChorAya — PTI (@PTIofficial) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 10:18 pm (IST) A special plane carrying Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz is headed towards Islamabad. From there the two will be taken to the Rawalpindi jail.

Jul 13, 2018 10:13 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif’s return and arrest could shake up an election race marred by accusations of Pakistan's powerful military working behind the scenes to skew the contest in favour of ex-cricket hero Imran Khan, who describes Sharif as a "criminal" who deserves no support.

Jul 13, 2018 10:10 pm (IST) Mobile phone service was cut off by mid-afternoon, as Sharif's brother, Shehbaz Sharif, led around 10,000 supporters of his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on a march toward the city centre in defiance of a citywide ban on public gatherings, according to a Reuters witness.

Jul 13, 2018 10:00 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif refuses to sit inside the car to reach the terminal at the Lahore airport. Starts walking on the tarmac: Reports

Jul 13, 2018 9:59 pm (IST) Hundreds of supporters of Nawaz Sharif's PML-N have laid seige to the Lahore airport while Sharif and his daughter Maryam still wait inside the airport after being arrested by NAB officials and Pak Rangers. Shehbaz Sharif has taken out a rally to draw support for Nawaz and is headed towards the airport while Lahore has been on lockdown since early afternoon on Friday.

Jul 13, 2018 9:57 pm (IST) A helicopter is present at the airport to take them to Islamabad from there they will be sent to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after producing them to the accountability court.

Jul 13, 2018 9:53 pm (IST) Nawaz Sharif's mother Begum Shamim Akhtar and son of Shehbaz Sharif, Salman allowed to enter Lahore airport: ARY News

Jul 13, 2018 9:45 pm (IST) Sharif Leaves Plane With Pak Rangers | Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz leave the plane with Pak Rangers immediately after landing at the Lahore airport after a three-hour flight from Abu Dhabi: ARY News

Jul 13, 2018 9:43 pm (IST) Supporters accompanying Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam raise slogans as NAB teams enter the aircraft: ARY News

Jul 13, 2018 9:41 pm (IST) NAB team and police asking other passengers to leave the plane: ARY News

Jul 13, 2018 9:40 pm (IST) ARY News is reporting that police has entered the Etihad aircraft that is carrying former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team has also entered the plane.

Jul 13, 2018 9:39 pm (IST) The FIA officials are present on the steps of the plane, will ask for Nawaz Sharif's passport: GEO News

Jul 13, 2018 9:38 pm (IST) The National Accountability Bureau and caretaker government had earlier announced that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz would be taken immediately into custody upon their arrival at the Lahore airport.

Jul 13, 2018 9:37 pm (IST) Officials from Pakistan's anti-graft body are present at the Lahore airport to take them into custody after their conviction in the Evenfield properties case linked to the Sharif family's ownership of four luxury flats in London.

Jul 13, 2018 9:36 pm (IST) The plane carrying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport at 9:15 IST, nearly three hours behind the scheduled arrival time. The Etihad Airways flight EY243 arrived in Lahore from Abu Dhabi. The two Pakistani leaders flew to Abu Dhabi from London, where they were visiting Sharif’s ailing wife Kulsoom.

Jul 13, 2018 9:32 pm (IST) Sleuths of the National Accountability Bureau of Pakistan are likely to take Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz into custody as soon as they come out after the immigration process.

Jul 13, 2018 9:26 pm (IST) GEO News footage showing the Etihad aircraft taxing on a runway at the Lahore airport. (Image courtesy: GEO News)

Jul 13, 2018 9:24 pm (IST) The Etihad aircraft is now taxing on the runway as former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam wait inside with a number of reporters. The two PML-N leaders are likely to be arrested immediately after the come out of the aircraft.

Jul 13, 2018 9:17 pm (IST) SHARIF LANDS IN LAHORE | The Etihad flight carrying former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam has just landed in Lahore, reports Geo News.

Jul 13, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) A suicide bomber killed 70 people at an election rally in southwestern Pakistan in the second election-related attack on Friday, officials said, amid growing tensions over ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return ahead of the July 25 vote. The bombing was the biggest attack in Pakistan in over a year and is the third incident of election-related violence this week. Baluchistan caretaker Health Minister Faiz Kakar told Reuters that the death toll had risen to 70 people, with over 120 wounded. Police had earlier said that more than 1000 people were in attendance at the rally.

Jul 13, 2018 8:48 pm (IST) MUSTANG DEATH TOLL: 70 | Death toll in the Mustang blast in Balochistan province goes up to 70. This is the second such bomb blast in Pakistan on Friday targeting an election rally. Opposition leader and BAP candidate Siraj Raisani, whose rally was targeted in the attack, has also died.

Jul 13, 2018 8:42 pm (IST) Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan takes to Twitter to slam the crackdown on PML-N supporters. The crackdown is making Nawaz Sharif a hero. Could this be a conspiracy? https://t.co/LR1TDBmbJr — Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 13, 2018

Jul 13, 2018 8:31 pm (IST) Reports of Pakistan Police firing tear gas at the crowd that has gathered at the Lahore airport area.