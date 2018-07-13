Nawaz Sharif LIVE: Former Pak PM, Daughter Arrested in Lahore, to be Flown to Rawalpindi Jail Soon

Corruption Cases Against Sharifs | Apart from being convicted in the Evenfield properties case, the Sharif family is now facing two more corruption cases in the accountability court, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment, in which they are accused of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.
Uniformed men escorted the Sharifs, who were sentenced in absentia on corruption charges last week, from the airplane soon after it touched down in the central city of Lahore at around 8:45 pm, a Reuters reporter on the plane said. Local Geo TV reported the pair were placed under arrest shortly afterwards and taken to another waiting airplane to be transported out of Lahore, where more than 10,000 Sharif supporters were gathered to support him.
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hails Nawaz Sharif's arrest.
Having failed for two years to provide a concrete money trail for the Avenfield Apartments, forging documentary evidence and lying before the court, Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will now be imprisoned as sentenced by the accountability court. #DekhoDekhoChorAya— PTI (@PTIofficial) July 13, 2018
Hundreds of supporters of Nawaz Sharif's PML-N have laid seige to the Lahore airport while Sharif and his daughter Maryam still wait inside the airport after being arrested by NAB officials and Pak Rangers. Shehbaz Sharif has taken out a rally to draw support for Nawaz and is headed towards the airport while Lahore has been on lockdown since early afternoon on Friday.
The plane carrying Nawaz Sharif and Maryam landed at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport at 9:15 IST, nearly three hours behind the scheduled arrival time. The Etihad Airways flight EY243 arrived in Lahore from Abu Dhabi. The two Pakistani leaders flew to Abu Dhabi from London, where they were visiting Sharif’s ailing wife Kulsoom.
The bombing was the biggest attack in Pakistan in over a year and is the third incident of election-related violence this week.
A suicide bomber killed 70 people at an election rally in southwestern Pakistan in the second election-related attack on Friday, officials said, amid growing tensions over ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's return ahead of the July 25 vote. The bombing was the biggest attack in Pakistan in over a year and is the third incident of election-related violence this week. Baluchistan caretaker Health Minister Faiz Kakar told Reuters that the death toll had risen to 70 people, with over 120 wounded. Police had earlier said that more than 1000 people were in attendance at the rally.
Imran Khan's former wife Reham Khan takes to Twitter to slam the crackdown on PML-N supporters.
The crackdown is making Nawaz Sharif a hero. Could this be a conspiracy? https://t.co/LR1TDBmbJr— Reham Khan (@RehamKhan1) July 13, 2018
The embattled former prime minister is set to return to Pakistan from London on Friday with his daughter Maryam after being sentenced in a corruption case last week.
