Nawaz Sharif LIVE: Walk With Me, ex-Pakistan PM Tells Supporters Before Arrival for Arrest

Nawaz Sharif, the ousted Pakistan PM, and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, both sentenced to lengthy jail terms in absentia, are due to return to Pakistan today in a high-stakes gamble to galvanise their beleaguered party ahead of a July 25 general election. Authorities have mobilised more than 10,000 police officers ahead of their arrival and plan to block roads with shipping containers to shut down the city of Lahore. Supporters of Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party say they will march to the airport in defiance of a ban on all public rallies. Sharif is returning from Britain one week after an anti-corruption court handed him a 10-year jail term over the purchase of luxury London flats and sentenced his daughter and political heir to seven years in prison. Their return could shake up an election race marred by claims Pakistan's powerful military was skewing the contest in favour of ex-cricket hero Imran Khan.
Before leaving for Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif leaves a message for all his follower. The video was shared on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML(N) twitter. 'Pakistani qaum ko batana chahta hoon ki main ye aapke liye kar raha hoon. Ye kurbaani main aapki naslon ke liye de raha hoon,' he said.
Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam tweeted his photograph before leaving for Pakistan. Her tweet reads -" Told my kids to be brave in the face of oppression. But kids will still be kids. Goodbyes are hard, even for the grownups." Both Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, sentenced to lengthy jail terms in absentia, are due to return to Pakistan on Friday in a high-stakes gamble to galvanise their beleaguered party ahead of a July 25 general election.
Pakistan Readies for Disgraced Ex-PM Sharif's Return From UK | Lahore police have also placed containers on the city roads leading to the airport. A narrow passage has been left for motorists where police have been deployed for checking. "Over 100 police commandos will be deployed at the airport on Friday to avert any untoward incident," senior Lahore police officer Sardar Asif said. He said the police are taking only anti-social elements into custody ahead of Sharif's arrival. He said the arrested PML-N activists have been detained for 30 days under the public order.
According to sources, the Cabinet Division has allocated two helicopters — reserved for the prime minister — to NAB to shift Sharif and his daughter to jail from the airport. They said one helicopter would be at Lahore airport, while the other would be in Islamabad, and the father-daughter duo would be arrested upon landing at either of the two airports. Deputy Inspector General Operations Shahzad Akbar said 10,000 police officers will be deployed across the city to "maintain law and order". The Anti-Riot Unit will be on alert, and the Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit will be deployed to sensitive areas of the city. "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.
16-Member Team Formed to Arrest Nawaz Sharif; 2 Choppers on Standby, 10,000 Cops Deployed | Over 300 PML-N workers and leaders have been detained in Pakistan in a massive crackdown on the party activists in Lahore ahead of the arrival of its supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who would be arrested along with his daughter and transported to jail via a helicopter. Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who were convicted by a Pakistani court in the Avenfield Apartments case and sentenced to 10 and 7 years in jail respectively, boarded a foreign flight on Thursday and will arrive in Lahore via Abu Dhabi at 6.15 pm (local time) on Friday.
Imran Khan is campaigning hard on populist promises of a prosperous Pakistan that breaks away from its persistent legacy of corruption, even as he expands appeals to nationalist and religious sentiment in the nuclear-armed, Muslim nation.
Mobile services have reportedly been suspended in Pakistan. Ousted Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam, both sentenced to lengthy jail terms in absentia, are due to return to Pakistan on Friday in a high-stakes gamble to galvanise their beleaguered party ahead of a July 25 general election. Authorities have mobilised more than 10,000 police officers ahead of their arrival and plan to block roads with shipping containers to shut down the city of Lahore.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted a photograph of herself and the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif waiting at the Abu Dhabi airport. Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, who were convicted by a Pakistani court in the Avenfield Apartments case and sentenced to 10 and 7 years in jail respectively. They will arrive in Lahore at 6.15 pm (local time) on Friday.
Sharif was ordered jail time after failing to explain how the family acquired the London flats in a case stemming from 2016 Panama Papers revelations that showed they owned the apartments through off-shore companies. Maryam was convicted for concealing ownership of the apartments. They both have denied wrongdoing.
Sharif's PML-N expects a groundswell of support as he returns from London, where his wife Kulsoom is critically ill and undergoing cancer treatment. To prevent PML-N workers staging a hero's welcome on the streets, authorities said they will arrest the father and daughter upon landing and transport them to the capital Islamabad by helicopter, local media reported. Party officials say the police have started a crackdown against them, detaining hundreds of workers in the early hours on Friday.
Sharif is returning from Britain one week after an anti-corruption court handed him a 10-year jail term over the purchase of luxury London flats and sentenced his daughter and political heir to seven years in prison. Their return could shake up an election race marred by claims Pakistan's powerful military was skewing the contest in favour of ex-cricket hero Imran Khan. Sharif alleges the military is aiding a "judicial witchhunt" against him and his PML-N party. The party's past five years in power has been punctuated by the civil-military discord that has plagued Pakistan since its inception.
