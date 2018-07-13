Nawaz Sharif LIVE: Walk With Me, ex-Pakistan PM Tells Supporters Before Arrival for Arrest

Jul 13, 2018 1:39 pm (IST)

According to sources, the Cabinet Division has allocated two helicopters — reserved for the prime minister — to NAB to shift Sharif and his daughter to jail from the airport. They said one helicopter would be at Lahore airport, while the other would be in Islamabad, and the father-daughter duo would be arrested upon landing at either of the two airports. Deputy Inspector General Operations Shahzad Akbar said 10,000 police officers will be deployed across the city to "maintain law and order". The Anti-Riot Unit will be on alert, and the Dolphin Squad and the Police Response Unit will be deployed to sensitive areas of the city. "No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands," he said.