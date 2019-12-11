Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » World
1-min read

Nawaz Sharif Set to Leave for Specialist Medical Treatment in US from London: Report

Sharif's family has contacted the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) for treatment of Nawaz's blocked carotid artery.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nawaz Sharif Set to Leave for Specialist Medical Treatment in US from London: Report
Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif. (File photo via Twitter)

Islamabad: Ailing former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, under treatment in London, will leave for the US over the weekend for further specialist care, according to a media report on Wednesday.

Sharif's family has contacted the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) for treatment of Nawaz's blocked carotid artery, The Express Tribune reported.

After arrival in the US, Sharif, 69 will undergo a preliminary examination at the hospital before commencement of further treatment, the report said.

Sharif, the PML-N supremo had left for London on November 19 in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment in London, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption.

He was shifted from jail to the Services hospital in Lahore in October after his health condition deteriorated. Doctors then recommended him to get treatment abroad.

The government had allowed Sharif's travel for medical reasons but put the condition that he submit an indemnity bond as a guarantee that he would return to the country after getting treatment. He, however, rejected the condition.

Sharif was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on humanitarian grounds in the Al Azizia case and by the Lahore High Court in the ongoing Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which he is a suspect.

In November, he was allowed by the LHC to travel abroad for treatment without any bond.

The news of the Sharif family's plan to shift the ailing leader to the US came on a day when the Pakistan government said it will now allow the ex-prime minister's daughter, Maryam Nawaz, also the Vice President of the PML-N to visit her ailing father in London.

Before obtaining bail last month, she had been in custody following an investigation into the Chaudhry Sugar Mills corruption case. Since her name figures in the no-fly list, she cannot go abroad.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram