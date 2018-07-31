Nawaz Sharif Shifted Back to Adiala Jail From Hospital as Health Improves

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to Adiala Jail from a hospital on Tuesday following improvement in his health.Sharif, 68, was admitted to the Cardiac Centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the jail on Sunday night.Sources in the PIMS said that various tests were performed on him, which showed a lot of improvement in his health, and doctors decided to shift him back to the jail.They said Sharif also expressed willingness to go back to jail as he was not ready to go the to hospital in first place and only agreed when his jailed daughter and her husband convinced him to follow doctors' advice.Heavy security measures were taken to shift him back to jail. A convoy of 11 security vehicles escorted him to jail.The three-time Pakistan premier is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail since July 13.Earlier in the day, Punjab province home minister Shaukat Javed said Sharif's medical report does not suggest any treatment abroad.Talking to reporters, Javed brushed off the rumours of sending Sharif to London for medical treatment. Javed said there are no complications in Sharif's health condition.According to doctors, blood pressure and ECG reports of Sharif were not completely normal last night. Doctors on Tuesday declared Sharif's health to be satisfactory after his thorough examinations and medical tests.