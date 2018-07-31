English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nawaz Sharif Shifted Back to Adiala Jail From Hospital as Health Improves
Sharif, 68, was admitted to the Cardiac Centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the jail on Sunday night.
File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. (image: Reuters)
Loading...
Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to Adiala Jail from a hospital on Tuesday following improvement in his health.
Sharif, 68, was admitted to the Cardiac Centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the jail on Sunday night.
Sources in the PIMS said that various tests were performed on him, which showed a lot of improvement in his health, and doctors decided to shift him back to the jail.
They said Sharif also expressed willingness to go back to jail as he was not ready to go the to hospital in first place and only agreed when his jailed daughter and her husband convinced him to follow doctors' advice.
Heavy security measures were taken to shift him back to jail. A convoy of 11 security vehicles escorted him to jail.
The three-time Pakistan premier is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail since July 13.
Earlier in the day, Punjab province home minister Shaukat Javed said Sharif's medical report does not suggest any treatment abroad.
Talking to reporters, Javed brushed off the rumours of sending Sharif to London for medical treatment. Javed said there are no complications in Sharif's health condition.
According to doctors, blood pressure and ECG reports of Sharif were not completely normal last night. Doctors on Tuesday declared Sharif's health to be satisfactory after his thorough examinations and medical tests.
Also Watch
Sharif, 68, was admitted to the Cardiac Centre of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad after his health deteriorated due to heart trouble in the jail on Sunday night.
Sources in the PIMS said that various tests were performed on him, which showed a lot of improvement in his health, and doctors decided to shift him back to the jail.
They said Sharif also expressed willingness to go back to jail as he was not ready to go the to hospital in first place and only agreed when his jailed daughter and her husband convinced him to follow doctors' advice.
Heavy security measures were taken to shift him back to jail. A convoy of 11 security vehicles escorted him to jail.
The three-time Pakistan premier is serving a 10-year jail term in a corruption case over his family's purchase of luxury apartments in London. He has been lodged in the Adiala Jail since July 13.
Earlier in the day, Punjab province home minister Shaukat Javed said Sharif's medical report does not suggest any treatment abroad.
Talking to reporters, Javed brushed off the rumours of sending Sharif to London for medical treatment. Javed said there are no complications in Sharif's health condition.
According to doctors, blood pressure and ECG reports of Sharif were not completely normal last night. Doctors on Tuesday declared Sharif's health to be satisfactory after his thorough examinations and medical tests.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mulk: Rishi Kapoor-Starrer to Release As Per Schedule on August 3, Rules Mumbai Court
- Anderson vs Kohli Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- Beyoncé Got Vogue to Hire First Ever Black Photographer To Shoot Magazine Cover
- Remember Deepika Chikhalia Who Played Sita in Ramayan? This is What She Looks Like Now
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...