Nawaz Sharif Uses Ghalib's Poetry to Explain His Condition in Jail
Sharif, 69, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications.
File photo of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used prominent Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib's poetry to explain his condition when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders visited him in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore on Thursday.
Sharif, 69, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he complained of heart related complications. He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests.
The Jail administration has fixed Thursday as meeting day for visitors.
When the visitors asked him about his heath, the incarcerated PML-N supreme leader said, "Un ke dekhey se jo ajati hai munh par rounaq, Woh samajhtey hain ke beemar ka haal achcha hai," Geo News reported.
Sharif said he is not shown any list of visitors by jail administration.
"I welcome anyone who comes here," he was quoted by Geo News as saying.
During his conversation with the PMLN leaders, Sharif said he took measures for economic development and betterment of the country but the current situation saddens him.
The three-time former prime minister said he left no stone unturned for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor for Pakistan's prosperity, adding that it would be great loss to the country if the CPEC is halted.
TV reports said Sharif's mother and daughter Maryam Nawaz also visited him in the prison.
