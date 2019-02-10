English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawaz Sharif Won't Soon Get to Fly Out of Pakistan as Imran Khan Govt Refuses to Relax Norms for Former PM
In their petitions, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law argued that the Exit from Pakistan Rules 2010 did not apply to them as they were not involved in corruption, misuse of authority, terrorism or any conspiracy and thus should be removed from ECL.
File photo of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz. (Twitter Photo)
Loading...
Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Saturday rejected prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law's requests seeking removal of their names from the Exit Control List (ECL), which is preventing them from flying abroad.
In October last year, Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar had separately applied to the Interior Ministry seeking removal of their names from the ECL, the Geo News reported.
In their petitions, the trio argued that the Exit From Pakistan Rules 2010 did not apply to them as they were not involved in corruption, misuse of authority, terrorism or any conspiracy and thus their names should be removed from ECL.
The Ministry of Interior rejected the petitions of Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar, the report said quoting sources.
The decision to place the names of the Sharif family on ECL was taken on August 20 last year during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In July 2018, an accountability court in Islamabad convicted Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in the Avenfield properties case and sentenced them to prison terms of 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively.
On September 19, Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences in the Avenfield case.
In December last year, the Accountability Court in Islamabad sentenced 69-year-old Sharif to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case, but acquitted him in the Flagship Investments case. The former premier is serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat prison since then.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In October last year, Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar had separately applied to the Interior Ministry seeking removal of their names from the ECL, the Geo News reported.
In their petitions, the trio argued that the Exit From Pakistan Rules 2010 did not apply to them as they were not involved in corruption, misuse of authority, terrorism or any conspiracy and thus their names should be removed from ECL.
The Ministry of Interior rejected the petitions of Nawaz, Maryam and Capt (retd) Safdar, the report said quoting sources.
The decision to place the names of the Sharif family on ECL was taken on August 20 last year during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In July 2018, an accountability court in Islamabad convicted Sharif, Maryam and Safdar in the Avenfield properties case and sentenced them to prison terms of 11 years, eight years and one year, respectively.
On September 19, Sharif, Maryam and Safdar were released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences in the Avenfield case.
In December last year, the Accountability Court in Islamabad sentenced 69-year-old Sharif to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills graft case, but acquitted him in the Flagship Investments case. The former premier is serving the jail term in Kot Lakhpat prison since then.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
PolBytes: Top Newsmakers This Week
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood has Called for Trouble By Ganging Up Against Me
- Indians 'No' Exactly How to Use the New Auto Rickshaw Emoji
- Dhoni's Presence in World Cup Important for Decision-making: Yuvraj Singh
- NASA Exchanges Tweets With Ariana Grande Over Her Song Named After the Space Agency
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results