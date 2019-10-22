Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Nawaz Sharif's Condition Deteriorated because He Might Have Been Given Poison, Alleges His Son

The three-time former prime minister and supreme leader of the PML-N was shifted to the Services Hospital Lahore late on Monday night after his condition deteriorated.

PTI

Updated:October 22, 2019, 10:49 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nawaz Sharif's Condition Deteriorated because He Might Have Been Given Poison, Alleges His Son
File photo of Nawaz Sharif. (REUTERS)

Lahore: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's condition deteriorated because he might have been given 'poison' in the custody of the anti-graft body, his son Hussain Nawaz alleged on Tuesday.

The three-time former prime minister and supreme leader of the PML-N was shifted to the Services Hospital Lahore late on Monday night after his condition deteriorated.

Sharif, 69, is serving a 7-year prison term since December 24, 2018 when the accountability court convicted him in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case - one of the three corruption cases filed in following the Supreme Court's 2017 order in the Panama Papers scandal.

"My father might have been given poison as his platelets were critically low when he was shifted to hospital," Hussain tweeted from London.

He said the Imran Khan government will have to give answer for not shifting Sharif to hospital on time despite his critically low platelets count - 16,000, as per his fresh medical reports.

"While a substantially reduced platelets count is in itself very serious and potentially life threatening why his father was not shifted to hospital. Will the government explain this?" he asked.

A medical board headed by Dr Ayaz Mahmood on Tuesday examined Sharif at the hospital and transfused platelets to him.

"Sharif's platelets count has increased to 20,000 from 2,000," PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar told PTI. He said doctors said that condition of Sharif is still "serious" and he will remain in hospital till it improves.

According to doctors, normal platelets count ranges between 150,000 and 400,000.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under whose custody Sharif is, said: "Sharif's condition is stable now. He is getting treatment in the hospital and his condition is improving."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram