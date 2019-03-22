English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawaz Sharif's Family Meets Him in Jail, Daughter Says He Remains Unwell
The report said that Sharif's blood sugar and blood pressure were also recorded after which his personal doctor made slight changes in his medicines.
File photo of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam Nawaz. (Twitter Photo)
Loading...
Lahore: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family, including his mother and daughter, met him at the Kot Lakhpat jail here on Thursday, and voiced concern over his health, Pakistani media reported.
Sharif, 69, is in jail since December last year, serving 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.
Sharif's mother Shamim Bibi and daughter Maryam Nawaz were accompanied by his brother and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif and personal doctor Adnan during their visit to the jail.
Maryam, daughter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, later tweeted that Sharif remains unwell with continuous angina.
"Just got out. MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) remains unwell with continuous angina. Today again during the meeting he had to use sublingual spray for the pain and breathlessness. Pls remember him in your daily prayers. Thank you all," she tweeted.
The family also brought food for the 3-time former prime minister, according to a report by dunyanews.tv.
The report said that Sharif's blood sugar and blood pressure were also recorded after which his personal doctor made slight changes in his medicines.
According to Dawn newspaper, no other leader from the party visited him after his daughter said that Sharif would not be seeing visitors owing to his ill health.
PML-N leaders gathered outside the jail and shouted slogans on the arrival of the family.
After meeting his son, Sharif's mother hoped that a difficult time for him would be over soon.
My prayers are with my son and he will soon be released from jail, she was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The National Accountability Bureau filed three corruption cases against Sharif on the orders of the Supreme Court following the publication of the Panama Papers.
Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar was granted bail in September last year in the Avenfield properties case that involved buying of four luxury flats in London through fraudulent means.
He was acquitted in December last year in the Flagship Investments corruption case in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal.
Sharif, 69, is in jail since December last year, serving 7-year imprisonment in the Al Azizia Steel Mills graft case.
Sharif's mother Shamim Bibi and daughter Maryam Nawaz were accompanied by his brother and Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif and personal doctor Adnan during their visit to the jail.
Maryam, daughter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, later tweeted that Sharif remains unwell with continuous angina.
"Just got out. MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) remains unwell with continuous angina. Today again during the meeting he had to use sublingual spray for the pain and breathlessness. Pls remember him in your daily prayers. Thank you all," she tweeted.
The family also brought food for the 3-time former prime minister, according to a report by dunyanews.tv.
The report said that Sharif's blood sugar and blood pressure were also recorded after which his personal doctor made slight changes in his medicines.
According to Dawn newspaper, no other leader from the party visited him after his daughter said that Sharif would not be seeing visitors owing to his ill health.
PML-N leaders gathered outside the jail and shouted slogans on the arrival of the family.
After meeting his son, Sharif's mother hoped that a difficult time for him would be over soon.
My prayers are with my son and he will soon be released from jail, she was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
The National Accountability Bureau filed three corruption cases against Sharif on the orders of the Supreme Court following the publication of the Panama Papers.
Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar was granted bail in September last year in the Avenfield properties case that involved buying of four luxury flats in London through fraudulent means.
He was acquitted in December last year in the Flagship Investments corruption case in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Javed Akhtar Denies Writing Songs for PM Modi Biopic, Says 'Shocked to Find My Name on the Poster'
- Karan Johar Says He's Facing Technical Trouble, Denies 'Liking' Tweet Abusing SRK
- Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot
- Shah Rukh Khan Joins Captain America, Iron Man, Thor in Dubai
- Unpopular Opinion: This Viral Twitter Thread Needs to Be Snipped
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results