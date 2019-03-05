Nawaz Sharif's Medical Condition Life-threatening, Claims Daughter Maryam

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's medical condition is "life-threatening" and he had four angina attacks last week, his daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said, here on Tuesday.Sharif is serving a seven-year jail-term in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case -- for owning a steel factory abroad without disclosing its ownership -- at the Kot Lakhpat Jail since December 2018.Her comments came as the Supreme Court earlier in the day rejected a plea moved on Sharif's behalf for early hearing of his appeal against last month's Islamabad High Court order of turning down his bail petition on medical grounds, reported Dawn newspaper.Maryam criticised the PTI government for mistreatment of the three-time elected Prime Minister, following her visit to the jail to meet her father."There is no treatment offered to him (Sharif) even when he is taken to and kept in the hospital for days. He says he doesn't want to be in the hospital as an excuse or escape or just for the sake of it," she tweeted."MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif) has been a three-time Prime Minister and the insensitivity and callousness regarding his health on part of the government is shocking. My family and I are extremely concerned given the grave risk to his health. His condition is life-threatening," she said..Maryam said during her meeting with Sharif, "he had an episode of angina and asked for his nitrate spray. Then he divulged that he has had similar attacks four times last week"."He reiterated that he will neither report nor complain," she said."It's a medical fact that every episode of angina worsens the heart disease and can damage the heart irreversibly. Who will I blame or who will be responsible if anything happens to him God forbid? The callousness, I repeat, is shocking," she said.The Al-Azizia steel mills case was among the three cases launched by the National Accountability Bureau in September 2017, following the Supreme Court judgment in the Panamagate case that disqualified Sharif from holding public office for life.