Nawaz Sharif's Wife Kulsoom Suffers Cardiac Arrest in UK

Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz's health has further deteriorated following a cardiac arrest in the UK where she was undergoing treatment following throat cancer surgery.Kulsoom, 68, was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the London hospital late last night after her condition deteriorated further, Maryam Nawaz, her daughter said."Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since," Maryam tweeted.Maryam, who flew to London along with her father, requested well-wishers to pray for her mother's health.Kulsoom was readmitted to the hospital on Wednesday, where her health deteriorated and she was immediately taken to the emergency unit in the night and has not regained consciousness since, The Express Tribune reported.She was rushed to the ICU as she collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest yesterday and has ever since been kept under intensive care.Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, also appealed to the nation to pray for his mother's wellness.Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz's brother, requested the nation to join him in prayers for speedy recovery."As the Holy Month of Ramadan comes to an end, I ask my compatriots to join me in prayers for her speedy recovery. The power of prayer is paramount," he tweeted.Nawaz and his daughter Maryam left for London yesterday to visit Kulsoom, who has been undergoing cancer treatment at the London hospital.Sharif could not travel to London in recent weeks as he has been facing trial since July, when the Supreme Court disqualified the thrice-elected premier from office over undisclosed assets.Sharif denies any wrongdoing and has blamed "hidden hands" for his dismissal. His case is adjourned until June 19.