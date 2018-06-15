English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nawaz Sharif's Wife Kulsoom Suffers Cardiac Arrest in UK
Kulsoom was readmitted to the hospital on Wednesday, where her health deteriorated and she was immediately taken to the emergency unit in the night and has not regained consciousness since, The Express Tribune reported.
Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif will be the candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party in the by-election to be held in about 45 days, Sharif adviser Asif Kirmani told reporters in the eastern city of Lahore. File Photo: Reuters
London: Pakistan's ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif's ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz's health has further deteriorated following a cardiac arrest in the UK where she was undergoing treatment following throat cancer surgery.
Kulsoom, 68, was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the London hospital late last night after her condition deteriorated further, Maryam Nawaz, her daughter said.
"Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since," Maryam tweeted.
Maryam, who flew to London along with her father, requested well-wishers to pray for her mother's health.
Kulsoom was readmitted to the hospital on Wednesday, where her health deteriorated and she was immediately taken to the emergency unit in the night and has not regained consciousness since, The Express Tribune reported.
She was rushed to the ICU as she collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest yesterday and has ever since been kept under intensive care.
Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, also appealed to the nation to pray for his mother's wellness.
Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz's brother, requested the nation to join him in prayers for speedy recovery.
"As the Holy Month of Ramadan comes to an end, I ask my compatriots to join me in prayers for her speedy recovery. The power of prayer is paramount," he tweeted.
Nawaz and his daughter Maryam left for London yesterday to visit Kulsoom, who has been undergoing cancer treatment at the London hospital.
Sharif could not travel to London in recent weeks as he has been facing trial since July, when the Supreme Court disqualified the thrice-elected premier from office over undisclosed assets.
Sharif denies any wrongdoing and has blamed "hidden hands" for his dismissal. His case is adjourned until June 19.
Also Watch
Kulsoom, 68, was shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the London hospital late last night after her condition deteriorated further, Maryam Nawaz, her daughter said.
"Ami had a sudden cardiac arrest when we were on the flight and is in ICU and on the ventilator since," Maryam tweeted.
Maryam, who flew to London along with her father, requested well-wishers to pray for her mother's health.
Kulsoom was readmitted to the hospital on Wednesday, where her health deteriorated and she was immediately taken to the emergency unit in the night and has not regained consciousness since, The Express Tribune reported.
She was rushed to the ICU as she collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest yesterday and has ever since been kept under intensive care.
Hussain Nawaz, son of Nawaz Sharif, also appealed to the nation to pray for his mother's wellness.
Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz's brother, requested the nation to join him in prayers for speedy recovery.
"As the Holy Month of Ramadan comes to an end, I ask my compatriots to join me in prayers for her speedy recovery. The power of prayer is paramount," he tweeted.
Nawaz and his daughter Maryam left for London yesterday to visit Kulsoom, who has been undergoing cancer treatment at the London hospital.
Sharif could not travel to London in recent weeks as he has been facing trial since July, when the Supreme Court disqualified the thrice-elected premier from office over undisclosed assets.
Sharif denies any wrongdoing and has blamed "hidden hands" for his dismissal. His case is adjourned until June 19.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi, Khushi & Anshula Kapoor's London Selfie is Breaking the Internet; See Photo
- KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Confirmed for 2019
- Eid Mubarak 2018: Here's How You Can Make a Style Statement This Festive Season
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Spain Camp in Turmoil as They Face Tough Opening Test Against Ronaldo-led Portugal
- Story of Missing Donkeys: How Africa's Beasts of Burden Are Falling Prey to China's Health Fad