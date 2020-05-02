Nearly 3,000 Crew Quarantined on Cruise Ship in German Port after Passenger Tests Positive for Covid-19

Berlin: Nearly 3,000 crew of a cruise ship belonging to German tourism giant TUI have been quarantined on board after one person tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said on Friday.

Fifteen crew members of the "Mein Schiff 3" were tested after showing mild flu symptoms, with one of them testing positive for Covid-19.

All 2,899 crew members would remain in quarantine on board in the ship's home port of Cuxhaven on Germany's North Sea coast until further notice, TUI said in a statement.

The cruise ship had no passengers on board, TUI added.

TUI, the leader in global tourism, has agreed a 1.8 billion euros ($1.9 billion) bridging loan from the German government to cushion the impact of COVID-19 on one of the hardest-hit sectors.