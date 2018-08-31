English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nearly 50 Per Cent Americans Want Donald Trump to be Impeached, Reveals Poll
Fifty-three per cent said they believed Trump has committed obstruction of justice by trying to interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the President's election campaign colluded with Russia.
US President Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Washington: Sixty per cent of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump’s job performance and nearly half support impeachment, according to an opinion poll published on Friday.
Thirty-six per cent of Americans approve of Trump’s White House performance, the Washington Post-ABC News poll found.
In the last Post-ABC survey, in April, Trump received an approval rating of 40 per cent and a disapproval rating of 56 per cent.
The latest survey of 1,003 adults was conducted between August 26 and 29, the week when Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud and his attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to making hush payments to women who claimed to have had sexual liaisons with Trump.
Forty-nine per cent of those polled by the Post and ABC News said the Congress should launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, while 46 per cent disagreed.
Fifty-three per cent said they believed Trump has committed obstruction of justice by trying to interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the Trump election campaign colluded with Russia.
Thirty-five per cent said they do not believe the President has sought to interfere. Trump has denounced the ongoing probe as a political "witch hunt." Sixty-three per cent of those surveyed said they support Mueller's investigation while 29 per cent said they oppose it.
Trump's ratings are better when it comes to handling the economy, the Post-ABC poll found. Forty-five per cent approved of his handling of the economy while 45 per cent disapproved.
Republicans and Democrats differ sharply when it comes to Trump's popularity. Seventy-eight per cent of Republicans approve of the Republican president's performance while 93 per cent of Democrats and 59 per cent of independents disapprove. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
Thirty-six per cent of Americans approve of Trump’s White House performance, the Washington Post-ABC News poll found.
In the last Post-ABC survey, in April, Trump received an approval rating of 40 per cent and a disapproval rating of 56 per cent.
The latest survey of 1,003 adults was conducted between August 26 and 29, the week when Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was found guilty of tax and bank fraud and his attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to making hush payments to women who claimed to have had sexual liaisons with Trump.
Forty-nine per cent of those polled by the Post and ABC News said the Congress should launch impeachment proceedings against Trump, while 46 per cent disagreed.
Fifty-three per cent said they believed Trump has committed obstruction of justice by trying to interfere with Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into whether the Trump election campaign colluded with Russia.
Thirty-five per cent said they do not believe the President has sought to interfere. Trump has denounced the ongoing probe as a political "witch hunt." Sixty-three per cent of those surveyed said they support Mueller's investigation while 29 per cent said they oppose it.
Trump's ratings are better when it comes to handling the economy, the Post-ABC poll found. Forty-five per cent approved of his handling of the economy while 45 per cent disapproved.
Republicans and Democrats differ sharply when it comes to Trump's popularity. Seventy-eight per cent of Republicans approve of the Republican president's performance while 93 per cent of Democrats and 59 per cent of independents disapprove. The poll has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
-
Wednesday 29 August , 2018
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tomatina Festival: Why It Shouldn't Be Celebrated In India
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Wednesday 29 August , 2018 Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Pujara Earns Praise from Tendulkar, Sehwag and Others For Magnificent Century
- Door or Beach? Twitter is Divided in What is the New Black and Blue vs White and Gold Dress, or Yanny vs Laurel
- Naseeruddin Shah on FTII Chairman Anupam Kher: I Don’t Think He’s Been There More Than Twice
- In Numbers: Ishant Sharma Becomes Third Indian Pacer to 250 Test Wickets
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Sonu Sood Left Film Because He Doesn't Want to Work Under a Female Director?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...