WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Nearly 90% Covid-19 Patients Put on Ventilators in New York Hospitals Died, Shows Study

Paramedics take a patient into emergency center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Paramedics take a patient into emergency center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, US. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

This report describes the demographics, baseline comorbidities, presenting clinical tests, and outcomes of the first sequentially hospitalised patients with COVID-19 from an academic health care system in New York.

  • IANS New York
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 4:38 PM IST
Share this:

Researchers have found that nearly all coronavirus (COVID-19) hospitalised patients placed on mechanical ventilators in New York's largest health system have died.

For the findings, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the researchers examined the electronic health records of 5,700 patients hospitalised at Northwell Health, New York State's largest health system. Final outcomes were known for 2,634 patients.

They found that about 20 per cent of COVID-19 patients treated at Northwell Health died, and 88 per cent of those placed on ventilators lost their lives.

"To our knowledge, this study represents the first large case series of sequentially hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 in the US," study authors.

This report describes the demographics, baseline comorbidities, presenting clinical tests, and outcomes of the first sequentially hospitalised patients with COVID-19 from an academic health care system in New York.

In the study, the research team revealed that the most common comorbidities were hypertension (56.6 per cent), obesity (41.7 per cent), and diabetes (33.8 per cent).

During hospitalisation, 373 patients (14.2 per cent) were treated in the intensive care unit care, 320 (12.2 per cent) received invasive mechanical ventilation, 81 (3.2 per cent) were treated with kidney replacement therapy, and 553 (21 per cent) died.

Mortality for those requiring mechanical ventilation was 88.1, the researchers revealed. The median postdischarge follow-up time was 4.4 days and a total of 45 patients (2.2 per cent) were readmitted during the study period.

"This study has several limitations. First, the study population only included patients within the New York metropolitan area. Second, the data were collected from the electronic health record database," the researchers noted.

The US continues to be the worst affected, with 841,556 cases and 46,688 deaths, the highest tallies in the world.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    16,454

    +595*  

  • Total Confirmed

    21,393

    +922*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,258

    +298*  

  • Total DEATHS

    681

    +29*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 23 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres