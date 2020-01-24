English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Nearly Three Dozen US Troops Suffered Brain Injuries, Concussions in Recent Iranian Strike: Pentagon

US President Donald Trump had initially said that no Americans were injured in the strike on the Ain al-Asad base in western Iraq earlier this month although authorities later reported that 11 troops were injured.

  AFP
  January 24, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
Washington: Nearly three dozen US troops suffered traumatic brain injuries or concussion in the recent Iranian air strike on a military base in Iraq housing American personnel, the Pentagon said on Friday.

"Thirty-four total members have been diagonosed with concussions and TBI (traumatic brain injury)," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman told reporters.

