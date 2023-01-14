‘Need Nawaz Sharif Now’: As Imran’s Snap Poll Demands Grow, Shehbaz Sends SOS to London

Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could make a comeback to help his brother, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as his own party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), according to a report by news outlet the Dawn.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan’s coalition government is facing a stiff challenge from Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan. He is pressuring the Sharif-led government to announce snap polls and has already pushed for the dissolution of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and the Punjab Assembly.

The Punjab provincial government’s assembly dissolution has fueled Khan further as his party member and Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi advised the Punjab governor Balighur Rehman to dissolve the assembly.

Khan feels that dissolution of both the assemblies will force the coalition government to announce snap polls, which otherwise would have been held after August 13, 2023.

To add more steam to Khan’s demands, Punjab governor Balighur Rehman told the media that he would sign the summary for the dissolution of the legislature once he goes through all the legal aspects.

Elahi sent the letter requesting dissolution of the assembly after he successfully fended off a trust vote challenge. Punjab governor Rehman will meet PM Sharif later in the day to discuss the dissolution.

Meanwhile, PML-N bigwigs feel that it is high time for the return of former prime minister and party chief Nawaz Sharif, going on to show that the prime minister accused in money-laundering and graft cases is still running the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N).

Nawaz Sharif’s family is named in the Panama Papers leak in April 2016 and were accused of owning undeclared firms and assets offshore.

It says that the Sharifs used these firms for money laundering and to buy foreign assets, which includes an apartment next to London’s Hyde Park. He was sentenced to 10 years in jail for his alleged involvement. He and his kin were released in September 2018.

PML-N chiefs without considering how it may empower Imran Khan - who has accused the Sharifs of looting Pakistan - feel that Nawaz’s presence in Pakistan is a must if the party is heading into election.

Nawaz, according to Dawn, said party members should put up a brave face and not remain apologetic.

The meeting was attended by defence minister Khawaja Asif, interior minister Rana Sanaullah and PM’s special assistant on interior Attaullah Tarar, the Dawn reported.

After the meeting, Sanaullah briefed Nawaz Sharif and said Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N reliance on the establishment led to them failing to gather the required votes to oust Elahi.

Sanaullah is facing the heat because he is the party president of the Punjab province chapter. He tried to save face and said his party will not participate in the unconstitutional step of dissolution of assemblies.

Blame is also being put on Nawaz Sharif’s nephew and Shehbaz Sharif’s son, opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and also on his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Both of these leaders were abroad and senior leaders told the Dawn that their absence led to the PML-N coalition failing to engineer the defection of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League - Quaid e Azam (PML-Q).

Despite that Khawaja Asif and Tarar said the PML-N is ready for polls. “If the assembly is dissolved, we are ready for elections in Punjab,” Asif was quoted as saying by the Dawn.

“Our central leadership will soon return from abroad. Our focus is on our next strategy,” Tarar said.

Read all the Latest News here