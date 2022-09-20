'Need to Bow': Watch Princess Charlotte Instructing Prince George on Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

As Britain bids a royal farewell to Queen Elizabeth II, her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte is doing her part in taking care of the regal etiquette.

“You need to bow” to the Queen’s coffin, the seven-year old princess tell her brother, Prince George of Wales as they wait in a procession for the cavalcade carrying the Queen.

In a video shared online, Charlotte whispers her instructions to Prince George who listens carefully and nods.

“You need to bow.” TELL HIM QUEEN CHARLOTTE pic.twitter.com/iKheOlZOeV — London 2012 (@justsomegymfan) September 19, 2022

Charlotte and George are the two eldest children of the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine.

This comes as the Queen was laid to rest with her husband Prince Philip in an intimate ceremony in Westminster hall.

Massive crowds gathered in London to watch as the queen’s flag-draped coffin, topped with the Imperial State Crown, her orb, and sceptre, was carried slowly to a gun carriage from parliament’s Westminster Hall where it had lain in state since Wednesday.

A two-minute silence was observed across the United Kingdom in memory of the Queen. Britain’s royal family, along with hundreds of world leaders and dignitaries gathered at the Gothic abbey in London for the service and then observed a two-minute silence before singing the national anthem.

A lament, played by the Queen’s Piper, brought the service to a close. After the service, the queen’s coffin was to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle.

The longest-serving monarch in British history died aged 96 at Balmoral, her Scottish Highland retreat, on September 8 after a year of declining health.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here