Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Neighbour Calls Cops on Potential British PM Boris Johnson as 'Row' Breaks Out at Home: Report

Officers were alerted early on Friday after a neighbour said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging at the south London property.

AFP

Updated:June 22, 2019, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Neighbour Calls Cops on Potential British PM Boris Johnson as 'Row' Breaks Out at Home: Report
Boris Johnson delivering a speech on Brexit at the Polixy Exchange in central London, Britain. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

London: Police were called to the home of leadership candidate Boris Johnson and his partner after reports of a heated row, according to British media, hours after he was named in the final two in the race to become prime minister.

The Guardian daily reported that officers were alerted early on Friday after a neighbour said there had been a loud altercation involving screaming, shouting and banging at the south London property.

The paper said late on Friday Johnson's partner Carrie Symonds could be heard telling former London mayor Johnson to "get off me" and "get out of my flat".

London's Metropolitan Police said it responded to a call from a local resident at 12:24 am on Friday (2324 GMT Thursday).

A police spokesman said: "The caller was concerned for the welfare of a female neighbour.

"Police attended and spoke to all occupants of the address, who were all safe and well.

"There were no offences or concerns apparent to the officers and there was no cause for police action."

The neighbour, who said they recorded the altercation from inside their home, told the Guardian: "I (was) hoping that someone would answer the door and say 'We're okay'. I knocked three times and no one came to the door."

It was also reported that the neighbour heard "a couple of very loud screams" and a "loud bang" which shook the house.

The Press Association news agency reported Johnson's spokesman did not respond to repeated calls for comment.

Ex-foreign secretary Johnson on Saturday kicks off a month-long nationwide tour in his bid to win over grassroots Conservatives to become prime minister.

After five rounds of secret voting by MPs in the governing Conservative Party, Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the two final contenders out of an original field of 13 hopefuls.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram