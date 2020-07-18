Nelson Mandela Day 2020: Here are Ten Inspirational Quotes by the Nobel Prize-winning Leader

The world observes Nelson Mandela Day on July 18 in honour of South Africa’s first democratically-elected black president. South African anti-apartheid revolutionary leader Nelson Mandela, who served as the president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999, was elected after contesting in the country's first fully representative democratic election.

Credited with dismantling apartheid, he served 27 years in prison for raising his voice against the discriminatory policies of the then South African government, which was led by mostly white people.

Mandela went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 for his efforts to bring equality in his country. The Indian government also conferred Bharat Ratna on him in 1990.

The United Nation adopted the resolution to commemorate Mandela Day on November 10, 2009. However, it was first marked in New York on July 18, 2009.

Here are the ten most inspirational quotes of Nelson Mandela:

1. "There were many dark moments when my faith in humanity was sorely tested, but I would not and could not give myself up to despair. That way lays defeat and death."

2. “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear."

3. "Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do."

4. "A fundamental concern for others in our individual and community lives would go a long way in making the world the better place we so passionately dreamt of."

5."Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people."

6. "Difficulties break some men but make others. No axe is sharp enough to cut the soul of a sinner who keeps on trying, one armed with the hope that he will rise even in the end."

7.“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

8."I am fundamentally an optimist. Whether that comes from nature or nurture, I cannot say. Part of being optimistic is keeping one's head pointed toward the sun, one's feet moving forward.

9. "It always seems impossible until it's done."

10. "I like friends who have independent minds because they tend to make you see problems from all angles."