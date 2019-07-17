Nelson Mandela International Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Madiba on His Birth Anniversary

South Africa’s first black president, Nobel Prize winner and anti-Apartheid icon Nelson Mandela was born on July 18, 1918. Popularly known as Madiba, Mandela passed away in the year 2013, at the age of 95. Known for his sacrifice to re-write the history of generations of South Africans and the world, Mandela was a selfless man. In order to celebrate his birthday, July 18 is celebrated as Nelson Mandela International Day or Mandela Day every year.

The day was officially declared by the United Nations in November 2009, with the first UN Mandela Day held on July 18, 2010. However, other groups began celebrating Mandela Day on July 18, 2009.

On the birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela, here are a few quotes by the famous activist that will leave you inspired:

1. The greatest glory in living is not in falling, but in rising every time we fall.

2. I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.

3. There is no passion to be found playing small in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.

4. A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.

5. For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.

6. Poverty is not an accident. Like slavery and apartheid, it is man-made and can be removed by the actions of human beings.

7. And as we let our own light shine, we unconsciously give other people permission to do the same.

8. When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.

9. Real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people.

10. It is what we make out of what we have given, not what we are given, that separates one person from another.