Nepal Bans Broadcast of Indian News Channels, Cites 'Baseless Propaganda' against Govt and PM Oli

Cable television producers in Nepal have switched off signals for all Indian news channels, except Doordarshan, news agency ANI reported on Thursday.

However, no official order has been passed in connection with the ban.

"We have turned off the signals of the Indian channels from this evening," ANI quoted an operator, Dhruba Sharma of Mega Max TV, as saying.

The move came hours after former Deputy Prime Minister and spokesperson of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Narayan Kaji Shrestha said that "baseless propaganda by Indian media against the Nepal government and our PM" should stop.

"It has crossed all limits. This is getting too much. Stop with the nonsense," Nepalese media quoted him as saying.

Bishnu Ramal, chief advisor to PM KP Sharma Oli, said "news stories and comments coming from the Indian media against the government and Prime Minister of Nepal are highly objectionable".

The news stories and comments coming from the Indian media against the Government and Prime Minister of Nepal are highly objectionable thus condemnable. Such reports do not care about the basic ethics of journalism. — Bishnu Rimal (@BishnuRimal) July 9, 2020

Tensions between India and Nepal arose after Kathmandu issued a new political map incorporating Indian territories.