World
1-min read

Nepal Detains 122 Chinese for Suspected Cyber Crime, Bank Fraud

The chief of police in the capital, Kathmandu, Uttam Subedi, said 122 Chinese men and women were rounded up in raids on Monday following information that they were engaged in suspicious activities.

Reuters

Updated:December 24, 2019, 10:54 AM IST
Nepal Detains 122 Chinese for Suspected Cyber Crime, Bank Fraud
Representative image

Kathmandu: Police in Nepal have detained 122 Chinese nationals in its biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on tourist visa, officials said on Tuesday.

The chief of police in the capital, Kathmandu, Uttam Subedi, said 122 Chinese men and women were rounded up in raids on Monday following information that they were engaged in suspicious activities.

The Chinese citizens are suspected of carrying out cyber crime and hacking into bank cash machines in Nepal, Subedi said.

Chinese embassy officials were not immediately available for comment.

