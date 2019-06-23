Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Nepal Issues Dengue Alert as Studies Find Presence of Aedes Aegypti Mosquitoes

The Epidemiology and Disease Control Division of the Health Ministry issued an alert in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nepal Issues Dengue Alert as Studies Find Presence of Aedes Aegypti Mosquitoes
Representative image.
Loading...

Kathmandu: Nepal on Sunday directed the authorities to be prepared for a possible outbreak of dengue after studies found the presence of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

The Epidemiology and Disease Control Division of the Health Ministry issued an alert in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur districts. The move came after studies found the presence of dengue-carrying mosquitoes in significant numbers.

Last year, at least 18 people in the Banasthali-Sano Bharyang area in the western part of Kathmandu were infected with the dengue virus. "We have alerted all local units of the Valley through the provincial government and district public health offices about the possible outbreak (of dengue virus)," Ghanashyam Pokhrel, a senior public health administrator at the division, told reporters.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease which is transmitted by the female Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes. The same vector also transmits chikungunya, yellow fever and Zika virus, according to the World Health Organisation.

"We already have dengue vector present in our locality and the environment for it to survive. And we already have dengue patients in the Capital," Pokhrel said. "We have allocated a budget for the awareness programmes against possible dengue infection. The provincial government has also allocated a budget for dengue prevention," said Geeta Satyal, deputy mayor of Lalitpur Metropolitan City.

Public Health Inspector Indira Pandey at the provincial health office in Kathmandu said that budget had been allocated to local units to carry out awareness campaigns and search- and destroy-campaigns against dengue-carrying mosquitoes. According to doctors, mild to high fever, severe muscle pain, rashes, severe headache and pain in eyes are some of the symptoms of dengue.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram