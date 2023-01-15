Nepal Plane Tragedy: 4 of 5 Indians Who Died in the Crash Planned to do Paragliding in Pokhara

At least 69 people including five Indians lost their lives after a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard crashed into a river gorge on Sunday while landing at the Pokhara airport. Of the five Indians, four were planning to participate in paragliding activities in the tourist hub of Pokhara before the tragedy struck them.

The four Indians had arrived in Kathmandu from India on Friday. “All the four were planning to enjoy paragliding in the lake city and tourist hub Pokhara. We came together from India in the same vehicle. They stayed in Gaushala near Pashupatinath Temple and then in Hotel Discovery of Thamel, before departing to Pokhara. They were planning to return to India from Pokhara via Gorakhpur,” said Ajay Kumar Shah, a resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal.

The five Indians have been identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha (25), Bishal Sharma (22), Anil Kumar Rajbhar (27), Sonu Jaiswal (35), and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said.

Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

There were a total of 68 passengers including 10 foreigners and four crew members, Republica newspaper reported. Five Indians were among the total 15 foreign nationals onboard the plane, the paper reported. Other foreign nationals included - four Russians, two Koreans, and an Australian, an Irish, an Argentinian and a French.

The Yeti Airlines’ plane involved in the crash was a twin-engine ATR 72 aircraft and was 15 years old equipped with an old transponder with unreliable data, as per multiple reports. Manufactured by a joint venture of Airbus and Italy’s Leonardo, the ATR 72 is a widely used twin-engine turboprop plane. There are six such planes in Yeti Airlines’ fleet.

The Yeti Airlines flight 9N-ANC ATR-72 was on its third sortie since Sunday morning. It first flew from Kathmandu to Pokhara and back to Kathmandu earlier in the day, Hindustan Times reported.

