Nepal Crash: 3 Friends Boarded Ill-fated Plane, Lucky Escape for 2 Who Stayed Back in Kathmandu

The tragic Yeti Airlines plane crash in Nepal’s Pokhara killed at least 69 people. In the aftermath of the deadly incident, stories of the victims are emerging. As many as 72 people were onboard the plane that crashed just before landing in Pokhara. Three such victims were reportedly returning from Kerala after attending a funeral.

According to The Times of India, three Nepalis - Raju Thakuri, Rabin Hamal and Anil Shahi were returning from Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district after attending the funeral of Christian evangelist Mathew Philip who had spent 45 years in Pokhara before returning to his hometown in Kerala just two years ago.

The three Nepalis were accompanied by two others who spent a day in Kerala. Only three of them boarded the ill-fated flight. Evangelist Philip’s grandson spoke to TOI and said that the three deceased Nepalis along with two others – who had stayed back in Kathmandu - had a very close relationship with Philip.

“All five of them had flown down to Kerala on Friday morning. They spent the entire day at the church and at our home and left in the evening after the funeral. At the Anickad Brethren Assembly, where the mortal remains of my grandfather were kept, they sang a Nepalese song which my grandpa liked most," Philip’s grandson told TOI.

At least 53 Nepalis, Five Indians and 10 other foreign nationals lost their lives in the deadliest plane crash in Nepal since 1992 when a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A300 crashed into a hillside upon approach to Kathmandu, killing all 167 people on board.

The Yeti Airlines’ 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport.

