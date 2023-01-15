Nepal Plane Crash LIVE Updates: 45 Dead After Plane With 72 On Board Crashes in Nepal; Chances of Survival Slim For All, Say Officials

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 12:49 IST
Kathmandu, Nepal
Nepal Plane Crash LIVE Updates: Forty-five people have been reported dead after an aircraft with 72 people on board crashed in Nepal on Sunday, Yeti Airlines and a local official said. “There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors,” the airline’s spokesman Sudarshan Bartaula told AFP. Read More
Among the 68 passengers onboard the Nepal crash, there were 5 Indian nationals and 10 foreigners.
At least 45 people are feared dead after a 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. The aircraft was carrying 68 passengers and four crew members crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport. According to a report by BBC, there is no clear-cut answer. The report says it depends entirely on the circumstances. But when the US National Transportation Safety Board did a review of national aviation accidents from 1983-1999, it found that more than 95% of aircraft occupants survived accidents, including 55% in the most serious incidents. READ MORE
The loss of lives in a tragic plane crash in Nepal is extremely unfortunate. My thoughts & prayers are with the families of the bereaved. Om Shanti.
First visuals of plane that crashed during landing at Nepal's Pokhara airport with 72 people on board. @ridhimb with details
There were four Indian nationals among 68 passengers on the Nepal aircraft, which crashed on Sunday.
#UPDATE | A total of 68 passengers & four crew members were on board the Yeti airlines aircraft that crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, Sudarshan Bartaula, spokesperson of Yeti Airlines: The Kathmandu Post
At least 45 people have died after a 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed on the runway at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. The aircraft had 68 passengers and four crew members on board when it crashed. The aircraft crashed between the old airport and the Pokhara International Airport, reports said. Officials confirmed that 45 bodies have been recovered from the crash site. “There are 68 passengers on board and four crew members… Rescue is underway, we don’t know right now if there are survivors,” Sudarshan Bartaula earlier told AFP.
The Government of Nepal has summoned an emergency meeting of the cabinet, after the passenger aircraft crashes at Pokhara Airport.
He said the plane crashed between the old and new Pokhara airports in central Nepal.
The wreckage was on fire and rescue workers were trying to put out the blaze, said local official Gurudutta Dhakal.
“Responders have already reached there and trying to douse the fire. All agencies are now focused on first dousing the fire and rescuing the passengers,” Dhakal said.
Nepal’s air industry has boomed in recent years, carrying goods and people between hard-to-reach areas as well as foreign trekkers and climbers.
But it has been plagued by poor safety due to insufficient training and maintenance.
The European Union has banned all Nepali carriers from its airspace over safety concerns.
The Himalayan country also has some of the world’s most remote and tricky runways, flanked by snow-capped peaks with approaches that pose a challenge even for accomplished pilots.
Aircraft operators say Nepal lacks infrastructure for accurate weather forecasts, especially in remote areas with challenging mountainous terrain where deadly crashes have taken place in the past.
The weather can also change quickly in the mountains, creating treacherous flying conditions.
In May 2022, all 22 people on board a plane operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air — 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans — died when it crashed.
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-propeller Twin Otter shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.
Its wreckage was found a day later, strewn across a mountainside at an altitude of around 14,500 feet (4,400 metres).
