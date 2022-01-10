Nepal PM Deuba Launches ‘Unity for Sustainability’ Campaign to Raise Awareness on Climate Change

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba recently launched the ‘Unity for Sustainability’ campaign, a two-year-long climate initiative, in Kathmandu.

Speaking at the launch on Friday, Deuba said that media can play an important role in highlighting the issues of climate change. “I believe we can contribute to clean and green nature-based solutions to the prevailing climate change and environmental issues. I also strongly raised the issue in the recent COP26 Summit,” he said.

The glaciers in Nepal, he highlighted, are receding and some extreme climate events are taking place due to climate change. He added that the government had launched “short and long-term programme to mitigate climate change impacts but the government’s efforts alone were not enough to deal with the adverse impacts of climate change.”

The initiative was first announced by Annapurna Media Network, one of Nepal’s leading media houses, in November last year.

With this campaign, Nepal hopes to fight the effects of climate change and create sustainable development by bringing key climate stakeholders together.

