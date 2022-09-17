Nepal PM Deuba, the Dalai Lama Extend Birthday Wishes to PM Modi

The prime minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba and the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“On the occasion of your birthday, best wishes for good health and long life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. May Shri Pashupatinath always protect you,” Deuba said in a tweet.

“On the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s seventy-second birthday I have written to him to offer my warmest good wishes and prayers for his continued good health,” the Tibetan spiritual leader said in a tweet.

The Dalai Lama also took the opportunity to thank India for the hospitality Indians have extended to Tibetans. “Once again, I would like to take this opportunity to express deep gratitude to the government and people of India for the warm and generous hospitality we Tibetans have enjoyed since we were forced into exile in 1959,” the Dalai Lama added in a separate post on his official website.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday visited Madhya Pradesh and launched the Project Cheetah which saw eight cheetahs brought from Namibia being released in the Kuno National Park. This was a step to reintroduce cheetahs in India after they were declared extinct decades ago.

PM Modi also met women working for Self Help Groups in Sheopur. He said he would meet his mother and seek her blessings on a day like today but said he could not do so. He said he felt the blessings of ‘mothers working hard’ in tribal and rural areas.

“On this day, it is generally my endeavor that I go to my mother, touch her feet and seek blessings. Today I could not go to her, but lakhs of mothers working hard in tribal areas and villages are blessing me here today,” PM Modi said.

Opposition leaders also wished PM Modi on his birthday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel also wished the prime minister on his birthday.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here