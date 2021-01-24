Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Expelled from Ruling Party by Prachanda-Nepal Faction, May Revive CPN-UML

The Prachanda-Nepal faction of the Nepal Communist Party has expelled hill nation's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from the ruling party as a part of disciplinary action against him.

"His membership has been revoked," the spokesperson for the splinter group, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, confirmed to news agency ANI. Sources told News18 that Oli is likely to revive Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist).

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 after Oli, known for his pro-Beijing leanings, in a surprise move recommended dissolving the 275-member House, amidst a tussle for power with Prachanda.

Acting on the prime minister's recommendation, President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House the same day and announced fresh elections on April 30 and May 10, sparking protests from a large section of the NCP led by Prachanda, also a co-chair of the ruling party.

Oli, who is also the chairperson of a faction of the NCP, said he was forced to dissolve the House after knowing that the Prachanda-led faction was planning to file a no-confidence motion against him and introduce an impeachment motion against President Bhandari.

India has described Oli's sudden decision to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections as an "internal matter" that is for the country to decide as per its democratic processes.

Oli-led CPN-UML and Prachanda-led NCP (Maoist Centre) merged in May 2018 to form a unified Nepal Communist Party following victory of their alliance in the 2017 general election.