Nepal PM Oli Flies to Singapore for Regular Medical Check-up
Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli.
Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday left for Singapore for a health check-up.
The prime minister's aides said Oli, who underwent kidney transplant in 2007 in New Delhi, was going for a regular check-up at National University Hospital in Singapore.
Doctors attending the prime minister had referred him to the National University Hospital in Singapore. An ultrasound-guided renal biopsy was conducted a few days ago on Oli to test the functioning of his kidneys.
There were traces of protein in his urine. He had heart palpitations and fluctuating blood sugar.
He is going to Singapore not because he is sick, but because he has to undergo a routine check-up, said Kundan Aryal, PM Oli's press adviser. He will undergo necessary medical tests, said Aryal.
After his kidney transplant, Oli had regularly undergone routine health check-ups in different countries, including India.
Oli had undergone treatment at the Singapore-based hospital where he was treated for an infectious swelling in his right hand in 2014.
