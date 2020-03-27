WORLD

Nepal PM Oli Hospitalised After Increased Heart Rate

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 27, 2020, 3:28 PM IST
Kathmandu: Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has been admitted to a hospital here following increased heart rate.

Oli, 69, was taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for a medical check-up as he had irregular heartbeats Thursday night.

The prime minister's health condition has become normal and he will be discharged later today, said Surya Thapa, Oli's press advisor, on Friday.

Oli had undergone a second kidney transplant on March 4 in Kathmandu. He was discharged from the hospital after more than a week, and the doctors had advised him to avoid any meeting, gathering, and events for the next few months.

Oli, however, has been engaged in meetings. Earlier this week, he had also chaired a cabinet meeting.

