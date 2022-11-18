Nepal Polls: Chief Election Body Says All Preparations Made; Indian CEC Present as Intl Observer

The Nepal chief election commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said all necessary preparations for Sunday’s elections to the House of Representatives and the Provincial Assembly have been made. Nepal has entered into the silence period from 12 o’clock on Thursday night which puts a ban on election campaigning 48 hours before polling begins.

The elections will be held to elect 275 members to Parliament and 550 members to seven provincial assemblies.

Posting and sharing social media posts is also prohibited on social media networks during the silence period. The Nepal Election Commission said social media companies are helping the agency to monitor such activities.

The elections in Nepal are different from previous elections as a new group of young politicians are taking on established politicians. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba faces a challenge from Sagar Dhakal in western district of Dadeldhura.

The 31-year-old engineer spoke to news agency Al Jazeera and said that established politicians need to get urgent treatment.

Deuba also faces a challenge from former party member Karna Bahadur Malla who joined the Nepali Congress after being expelled from the party.

CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal also faces a challenge from Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist)’s Abdus Miya in Nepal’s Gorkha 2 seat. Across the country several young contenders and contenders who are professionals have entered the fray after rapper Balen Shah’s win in the March local elections which saw him elected as Kathmandu’s mayor, signalling that traditional parties may be losing control.

The Nepal election commission urged voters to vote confidently and said arrangements were made to conduct aerial patrols for security on Election Day. He said that no one intends to do booth capturing to win the elections.

India’s Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar will be present in Nepal as an international observer for the elections. He will be leading a delegation of Election Commission of India officials as a state guest to Nepal from November 18 to November 22. During this election, 44 different national and 2 international organisations will supervise the polls.

