Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari Sacks All Seven Province Governors on Govt's Recommendation

he province chiefs were appointed two years ago by then Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari Sacks All Seven Province Governors on Govt's Recommendation
File photo of Nepal president Bidhya Devi Bhandari. (Reuters)

Kathmandu: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sacked the governors of all seven provinces at the recommendation of the government, his office

said on Sunday.

The President relieved the governors from their posts in accordance with the constitutional provisions at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, the President's office said in a statement.

A cabinet meeting held earlier on Sunday had recommended the president to relieve the governors from their posts.

Those who were relieved from the posts are Govinda Bahadur Tumhang, chief of Province 1, Ratneswor Kayastha of Province 2, Anuradha Koirala of Province 3, Baburam Kunwar of Province 4, Umakant Jha of Province 5, Durga Keshar Khanal of Province 6, Ratneshwor Malla of Province 7.

The province chiefs were appointed two years ago by then Sher Bahadur Deuba government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram