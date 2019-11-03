Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari Sacks All Seven Province Governors on Govt's Recommendation
he province chiefs were appointed two years ago by then Sher Bahadur Deuba government.
File photo of Nepal president Bidhya Devi Bhandari. (Reuters)
Kathmandu: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sacked the governors of all seven provinces at the recommendation of the government, his office
said on Sunday.
The President relieved the governors from their posts in accordance with the constitutional provisions at the recommendation of the Council of Ministers, the President's office said in a statement.
A cabinet meeting held earlier on Sunday had recommended the president to relieve the governors from their posts.
Those who were relieved from the posts are Govinda Bahadur Tumhang, chief of Province 1, Ratneswor Kayastha of Province 2, Anuradha Koirala of Province 3, Baburam Kunwar of Province 4, Umakant Jha of Province 5, Durga Keshar Khanal of Province 6, Ratneshwor Malla of Province 7.
