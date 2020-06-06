Nepal Reports 323 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Number of Infections Cross 3,000-mark

Nepal's COVID-19 cases crossed 3,000 on Saturday after a record 323 new infections were detected across the country, while the death toll due to the coronavirus has gone up to 13, according to the health ministry.

Among the new infections, 286 are men while 37 are women, the Ministry of Health and Population said, adding that the total number of COVID-19 patients in Nepal has risen to 3,235.

A total of 50 infections were reported from Kapilvastu, 43 from Dailekh, 38 from Salyan, 35 from Mahottari, 28 from Bardiya, 27 from Sarlahi and 5 from Kathmandu, it said.

The rest of the 97 infections were reported from Dhanusha, Rautahat, Bajhang, Kanchanpur, Kailali, Achham, Dadeldhura, Dolakha, Surkhet, Jajarkot, Arghakhachi, Nawalparasi, Rupandehi, Morang, Sunsari, Saptari, Banke, Kaski, Syangja and Baglung, it added.

On Saturday, 32 infected people recovered from the disease and were discharged. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 365.

Two more persons suffering from COVID-19 have died, taking the death toll to 13, the ministry said.

A 58-year-old male from Surkhet, who was an Asthma patient, died 3 days ago and another 55-year-old woman, who was having kidney problem, died on Friday, it said.

A total of 2,857 active coronavirus-infected patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. So far, 92,477 tests have been done, it added.

Nepal has extended the suspension on all domestic and international flights till June 14.

The surge in coronavirus cases has prompted the government to seal the Kathmandu Valley, imposing complete restriction on people entering the capital city.

In a televised address to the nation last week, Prime Minister Oli said his government was doing its best to prevent and control the spread of the coronavirus.

The prime minister said his government would expand the scope of the COVID-19 testing and the tests would be done on at least two per cent of the country's population, which stands at 30 million.

He said the Nepal government was working to increase the number of quarantine facilities by utilising the hotels and public infrastructures which are now not being used.

