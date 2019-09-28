Take the pledge to vote

Nepal Revives Its Sikh Connect, Launches Coins to Mark 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

The coins with the denominations of 100, 1000 and 2500 Nepalese rupees were jointly launched on Friday by Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Chiranjivi Nepal and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

PTI

September 28, 2019
Nepal Revives Its Sikh Connect, Launches Coins to Mark 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev
Dr. Chiranjibi Nepal, Governor, Nepal Rastra Bank & Amb. Manjeev Singh Puri launched "Commemorative Coins minted by Nepal Rastra Bank on the occasion of 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji" (Twitter/@IndiaInNepal)

Kathmandu: Nepal has launched three commemorative coins to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, who is said to have visited Balaju area in the outskirt of Kathmandu five hundred years ago.

The coins with the denominations of 100, 1000 and 2500 Nepalese rupees were jointly launched on Friday by Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Chiranjivi Nepal and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri.

Also a book titled "Sikh Heritage of Nepal" published on the occasion of 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev was released at Hotel Aloft in Kathmandu, IndiainNepal said in a tweet.

The launching of the coins with the name of Guru Nanak by Nepal's central bank displays the deep Sikh connection in Nepal, the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

The event was attended by representatives of Sikh Community from Nepal as well as Nepalese people from different walks of life.

On the occasion, ambassador Puri gave a comprehensive and impressive presentation depicting important aspects of Sikh heritage of Nepal.

The Nanak Math of Balaju, Kathmandu where, Guru Nanak is believed to have visited five hundred years ago, has also preserved centuries old handwritten Sikh manuscript.

This is the 550th birth anniversary year of Guru Nanak Dev, whose birthplace is Nankana Sahib in Pakistan.

The city of Nankana Sahib is capital of Nankana Sahib district in Pakistan's Punjab province. It is named after the first Guru of Sikhs, Guru Nanak, who was born in the city and first began preaching there.

